What Does NVIDIA Reflex Actually Do?
Competitive gaming, especially for first-person shooters, often comes down to tenths of a second. That singular moment can be the difference between landing a critical headshot or taking one yourself. Nvidia wants to ensure eSports professionals and hardcore amateur enthusiasts are given every advantage possible — and that's where Reflex comes in. The Nvidia Reflex improves player performance by attempting to reduce system latency to the most infinitesimal sliver.
Nvidia (which, fun fact, is derived from the Latin word for "envy") launched Reflex back in 2020. It's become one of the best features to come with the company's GPUs, but many gamers are still uncertain about what exactly it does, how it works, and how to enable it. Effectively, Reflex prevents the CPU from sending frames to the GPU when the GPU isn't ready to render them, meaning the delay between when you input a command and the resulting frames are rendered is reduced. Reflex is enabled on a game-by-game basis, and typically, you can toggle the setting on under a game's Graphics or Video tab, labeled Nvidia Reflex Low Latency (switch it to On or On + Boost).
A closer look at what happens when you enable NVIDIA Reflex
Reflex is distinct from network latency, which is the time between when an event happens in an online game and when it's reported on your display. That can lag due to the speed (or lack thereof) of your network connection (or the connection of other players).
The core way that Nvidia tackles input latency is by eliminating what's called the render queue. A render queue is where user commands processed by the CPU are stored until they can be executed by the GPU. The problem is that a render queue can lead to render latency, where frames are piling up faster than the GPU can handle them, potentially causing input lag.
By keeping the rendering pipeline more synchronized, Reflex allows inputs to be sampled closer to the moment the frame is actually rendered, reducing latency. If you'd like to sample Reflex yourself, you'll need two things: a Nvidia GPU (from the GTX 900 series or later) and a supported title. Luckily, the list of Reflex-compatible titles is now very extensive.