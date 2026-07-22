What Does NVIDIA Reflex Actually Do?

Competitive gaming, especially for first-person shooters, often comes down to tenths of a second. That singular moment can be the difference between landing a critical headshot or taking one yourself. Nvidia wants to ensure eSports professionals and hardcore amateur enthusiasts are given every advantage possible — and that's where Reflex comes in. The Nvidia Reflex improves player performance by attempting to reduce system latency to the most infinitesimal sliver.

Nvidia (which, fun fact, is derived from the Latin word for "envy") launched Reflex back in 2020. It's become one of the best features to come with the company's GPUs, but many gamers are still uncertain about what exactly it does, how it works, and how to enable it. Effectively, Reflex prevents the CPU from sending frames to the GPU when the GPU isn't ready to render them, meaning the delay between when you input a command and the resulting frames are rendered is reduced. Reflex is enabled on a game-by-game basis, and typically, you can toggle the setting on under a game's Graphics or Video tab, labeled Nvidia Reflex Low Latency (switch it to On or On + Boost).