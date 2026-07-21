Owners Say This Smartwatch Brand Outshines Garmin In Price And Battery Life

Check Reddit, and you will find several posts and threads discussing COROS smartwatches. In one thread, a user asserts that the COROS PACE 4 is better than Garmin smartwatches in a lot of ways. When compared to Garmin's smartwatches, they claim the PACE 4 has quicker GPS features on the display, and the UX and run tracker are better as well. "Went from Garmin to PACE 4 and honestly am shocked how dated the Garmin feels," they note. Users in the same Reddit discussion largely agree that COROS has superior pricing, and even the brand's most expensive smartwatch, the VERTIX 2S, outpaces Garmin's most expensive model in price, battery life, and app usage.

The VERTIX 2S will run you $699 — much lower than Garmin's most expensive offering, the MARQ Adventurer (Gen 2), which costs up to $3,100 (depending on the case material). Even one of the lowest-priced Garmin smartwatches, the Instinct E, costs $249.99, but that's only after choosing the absolute smallest case size and model, with fewer features — and it still only lasts up to 14 days. For the same price, you could get the standard edition COROS PACE 4, which boasts a longer battery life, along with other benefits.

Reddit users who own COROS smartwatches say the app is much more user-friendly when compared to Garmin or other watches. Meanwhile, on Amazon, reviewers say the COROS PACE 4 is exceptionally lightweight, making it a great choice for working out, running, and using the smartwatch's sleep tracking feature.