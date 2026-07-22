5 Things iCloud Storage Can Do (Besides Saving Photos)

There are certain things you should never upload to the cloud, but that doesn't mean your iCloud should only be used to save photos online. iCloud, like other cloud storage services, essentially lets you borrow remote storage servers and store your files there. This is the same process that apps like Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox use, and while these apps differ in specifics, they offer the same underlying benefits: you can protect your data and delete it from local storage.

Apple iCloud does this as well, but if all you're doing is using it to store photos, you're missing out on a majority of its features. Unlike most other cloud storage platforms, iCloud is more of a centralized hub that manages and syncs information across your devices rather than just a backup. It's heavily integrated into the Apple ecosystem, and knowing how to use all its features properly can make your life much more convenient.

For example, you can ensure that data stays consistent across all your devices so you don't have to deal with not knowing which device a picture is on. You can also edit images on one device and have the changes appear on another, and effortlessly transfer all your personalized settings to a different device. iCloud+ offers even more benefits, but even with the free version, Apple gives you many features you're likely not using.