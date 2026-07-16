New Channels Are Coming To YouTube TV

From design changes to a fully customizable multiview, big changes have come to YouTube TV in 2026. Now, thanks to a partnership with Allen Media Group — an entertainment company owned by media mogul and producer Byron Allen — YouTube TV is adding a wealth of new channels to its list of options. Users are now able to access them through the YouTube TV platform alongside its typical channels and programming.

Spotted by Cord Cutter News, YouTube TV subscribers can now enjoy new lifestyle, entertainment, and specialized programming channels, including HBCU Go, The Grio, and Cars.TV. Users will also be getting access to television channels that focus on celebrity news, comedy, pets, and more. While YouTube teased the rollout by updating its website to include the new channels within its lineup, they're now available for users to access and enjoy.

Along with this arrival, the partnership between YouTube TV and Allen Media Group also ensures that The Weather Channel will still be available to subscribers — something that was up in the air as the two renewed their carriage deal back in May 2026. The new content may be exciting news for some users, especially given that YouTube TV added new TV plans back in December 2025.