New Channels Are Coming To YouTube TV
From design changes to a fully customizable multiview, big changes have come to YouTube TV in 2026. Now, thanks to a partnership with Allen Media Group — an entertainment company owned by media mogul and producer Byron Allen — YouTube TV is adding a wealth of new channels to its list of options. Users are now able to access them through the YouTube TV platform alongside its typical channels and programming.
Spotted by Cord Cutter News, YouTube TV subscribers can now enjoy new lifestyle, entertainment, and specialized programming channels, including HBCU Go, The Grio, and Cars.TV. Users will also be getting access to television channels that focus on celebrity news, comedy, pets, and more. While YouTube teased the rollout by updating its website to include the new channels within its lineup, they're now available for users to access and enjoy.
Along with this arrival, the partnership between YouTube TV and Allen Media Group also ensures that The Weather Channel will still be available to subscribers — something that was up in the air as the two renewed their carriage deal back in May 2026. The new content may be exciting news for some users, especially given that YouTube TV added new TV plans back in December 2025.
YouTube TV adds several new channels
As of now, the new channels for YouTube TV include HBCU Go, which centers its content around historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) in America and covers a variety of topics including sports coverage. Elsewhere, Cars.TV aims to appease the gearheads of the world with industry news, features on classic cars, and programming about events for enthusiasts. The Grio, meanwhile, features content that delivers news, entertainment, and more for African Americans.
Additionally, even more channels have joined this new lineup, including the cooking channel Recipe.TV, JusticeCentral.TV for true crime fanatics, and Pets.TV for animal lovers. There's also Comedy.TV for those who like to laugh, and ES.TV has a focus on celebrity news and gossip. Considering we think YouTube TV is one of the better major live TV streaming platforms, the addition of new content for subscribers hopefully only delivers more for users to enjoy.
Back in October 2025, YouTube TV brought NBCUniversal programming back to the platform following a long-term distribution agreement between the network and Google. Users can access content like Bravo, E!, USA, Syfy, and more. Users are also able to access the NBC Sports Network through the platform. So for those wanting options, Google's live TV platform may just have plenty to offer.