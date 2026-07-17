Amazon's Original Acclaimed Superhero Parody Series Is Now Streaming Elsewhere
Amazon's original superhero satire "The Tick" has quietly found a new streaming home, giving fans another chance to revisit one of the most offbeat comic adaptations of the past decade, and one of a number of binge-worthy Prime Video originals. Originally released on Prime Video between 2016 and 2019, the series built a loyal following in large part due to its sharp humor, thoughtful character arcs, and a cast that leaned fully into the absurdity of its premise.
Developed by Ben Edlund, who also created the original comic, "The Tick" follows the adventures of an indestructible, blue-suited hero and his anxious, conspiracy-obsessed partner Arthur. While the show embraces the exaggerated tone of superhero parody, it also threads in surprising emotional depth, particularly through Arthur's struggle with trauma and his search for meaning in a chaotic world filled with questionable heroes and bizarre villains.
Critically, the series was well received during its run, earning praise for its writing, performances, and willingness to poke fun at the increasingly crowded superhero genre without feeling cynical. That acclaim, however, didn't translate into long-term survival on Amazon's platform, as the show was canceled after two seasons. Its cult status persisted, however, and now "The Tick" has found a new home on both Netflix (streaming) and Apple TV (purchase).
Why The Tick still stands out
What separates "The Tick" from the flood of superhero content isn't just its comedic angle, but also the way it balances satire with sincerity. While it's not quite an R-rated superhero show, it does follow grown-up themes. The show openly mocks genre conventions — stuff like secret identities, shadowy organizations, and overly dramatic villains — but it's careful to never reduce its characters to punchlines. Arthur, in particular, anchors the series with a surprisingly grounded performance that gives weight to the surrounding absurdity.
The supporting cast adds further texture, including Jackie Earle Haley's menacing yet oddly theatrical take on The Terror, a villain whose presence blends genuine threat with dark humor. Meanwhile, characters like Overkill and Miss Lint bring their own twists to familiar archetypes, helping the show build a world that feels both ridiculous and internally consistent.
Another key strength is the production design. Despite operating on a streaming TV budget, "The Tick" delivers a stylized, comic-book-inspired aesthetic that avoids looking cheap or overly reliant on CGI. It leans into practical effects, bold costumes, and creative staging, which ultimately enhance its parody roots.
For today's audiences, the show also benefits from timing. With superhero fatigue becoming a more common talking point, "The Tick" feels more relevant than ever. It offers a self-aware alternative that doesn't just critique the genre; it celebrates it, flaws and all. If you finish "The Tick" and are looking for another easily digestible Amazon Original, consider one of these Prime Video miniseries you can binge in a single day.