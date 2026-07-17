Amazon's Original Acclaimed Superhero Parody Series Is Now Streaming Elsewhere

Amazon's original superhero satire "The Tick" has quietly found a new streaming home, giving fans another chance to revisit one of the most offbeat comic adaptations of the past decade, and one of a number of binge-worthy Prime Video originals. Originally released on Prime Video between 2016 and 2019, the series built a loyal following in large part due to its sharp humor, thoughtful character arcs, and a cast that leaned fully into the absurdity of its premise.

Developed by Ben Edlund, who also created the original comic, "The Tick" follows the adventures of an indestructible, blue-suited hero and his anxious, conspiracy-obsessed partner Arthur. While the show embraces the exaggerated tone of superhero parody, it also threads in surprising emotional depth, particularly through Arthur's struggle with trauma and his search for meaning in a chaotic world filled with questionable heroes and bizarre villains.

Critically, the series was well received during its run, earning praise for its writing, performances, and willingness to poke fun at the increasingly crowded superhero genre without feeling cynical. That acclaim, however, didn't translate into long-term survival on Amazon's platform, as the show was canceled after two seasons. Its cult status persisted, however, and now "The Tick" has found a new home on both Netflix (streaming) and Apple TV (purchase).