How To Get Rid Of That Gray Dot On Your iPhone Screen

One of the more underrated benefits of having an iPhone is the hidden back tap feature and all the accessibility options that it provides. The lineup of smartphones has a number of features that may help individuals navigate the device more easily; there's even a hidden iOS feature to help those with eye strain. Accessibility options can be helpful for those who need them, but one feature may be causing a gray dot to appear on your screen when you don't want it to.

If you're seeing a gray dot on your iPhone screen, it's more than likely Apple's Assistive Touch feature. This helps users navigate their iPhone by simplifying certain functions for easier access through the gray dot's menu. Beneficial as it may be, the feature can be obtrusive for some. Luckily, removing the gray dot can be done through the iPhone Settings menu or by asking your smartphone assistant, and there's even a way to change the opacity of the gray dot for those who need options.

An iPhone can run the gamut of useful features you need to start using, though not all of them are going to be appropriate for everyone. Should you find that you're better off without the feature, then disabling it is no problem. However, should you find that changing the opacity makes things easier to see, then be sure to experiment with the rest of the options in the Assistive Touch menu, as the feature is rather expansive.