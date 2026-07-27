You Can Change Your TCL TV Screensaver — Here's How

If you own a TCL smart TV, which can be very long-lasting in some cases, there's a good chance you've gotten quite sick of the default screensaver. Depending on your model and platform, whether it's Roku TV, Google TV, or Fire TV, the screensaver might cycle through generic landscapes, artwork, or promotional imagery. While functional, it lacks any sense of personal panache or flair.

The good news is that TCL TVs give you more control than you might expect. Swapping out the default screensaver for something more useful or visually appealing is relatively easy, including your own photos, curated artwork, or even ambient displays that double as information dashboards. The exact steps vary slightly depending on the operating system your TCL TV uses, but the overall process is straightforward once you know where to look.

For users who treat their TV as a centerpiece, customizing the screensaver can make a noticeable difference. It's also a subtle way to reduce visual clutter or avoid repetitive promotional content that some default screensavers include. To sort out other common issues with TCL TVs, check out our handy guide.