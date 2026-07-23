The Best Hidden Features Of Apple Find My

Apple Find My is a useful tool with iPhone, making it simple to locate where someone is, as well as track items attached to Apple AirTags. Using the Find My network, you see exactly where an item is in the house or if you left it at another location. Good Samaritans can use their devices and the network to help reunite you with a lost item as well. I use Find My daily to see my son's location as he's walking home from school or when he's out with friends. I can track my keys and other items through attached AirTags as well. When my son misplaced his phone, I was able to tap in from my device to confirm with him that it was still somewhere in the school and even pinpoint what end of the building it was. (It was in the gym!)

There's a lot more you can do with Apple Find My, such as pinging devices like AirPods or AirTags to play a sound for you to find them. With Precision Find, you can be guided right to an item or person, like a child lost in a store or your phone somewhere in the house. Beyond these lesser-known capabilities are even more Find My features you might not be aware of, but would probably use if you were. From tracking other devices that have the Find My network built in to being able to pause sharing of your location temporarily with the latest update, Find My is more useful than you think.