iOS 27 Will Let You Hide Your Location In 'Find My' Without Anyone Knowing

There are plenty of new features coming with the iOS 27 update for iPhone, including cool photography features like spatial reframing and improved Clean Up, the ability to ask questions about visual content, a more intelligent Siri assistant, improved parental controls, and more. Some pertain to Apple's safety features, including the Find My app. This includes upgrades to Find My for Apple Watch, including a new map interface with directions for a unified experience. But one update in particular allows you to hide your location from someone without them knowing you're doing it. It might sound nefarious, but there are actually practical uses for this.

While this isn't a feature you'll want your tween or teen using to fool you into believing they're safely at a friend's house when they're really at the mall, it's a feature you can turn on temporarily for good reason. Maybe it's while you gather supplies for a surprise birthday party, or perhaps you're en route to an impromptu visit home and you don't want Mom and Dad to know you're coming. Conversely, you can also turn on location sharing temporarily when you only need to share your location with someone for a limited time, like with a group of friends while you're away on vacation or colleagues at a trade show.