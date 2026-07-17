OnePlus Announced A New Phone The Same Week It Pulled Out Of The US And Europe

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After months of rumors and speculation, OnePlus has officially pulled out of the U.S. and Europe. The company will no longer roll out any new products in these markets, but it says that it will continue to release software updates and security patches. It will also honor the product warranties and provide repair and after-sales services. However, as some customers in Europe recently complained about issues with making warranty claims with OnePlus, the veracity of the company's promises remains to be seen.

With this global business restructuring, OnePlus is left operating in only India and its home market of China — and the company does seem serious about these markets, as it has already unveiled a new phone that it's bringing to the latter. Dubbed the OnePlus N6x, the phone is currently being teased on Amazon India and is likely to be a variant of the N6 that the company sells in the country, with specifications like a massive 8,000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging, vapor chamber cooling, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 6.8-inch LCD screen, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor. OnePlus N6x details are largely a mystery at this point; however, there are rumors that it might be a 4G smartphone.