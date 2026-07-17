OnePlus Announced A New Phone The Same Week It Pulled Out Of The US And Europe
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After months of rumors and speculation, OnePlus has officially pulled out of the U.S. and Europe. The company will no longer roll out any new products in these markets, but it says that it will continue to release software updates and security patches. It will also honor the product warranties and provide repair and after-sales services. However, as some customers in Europe recently complained about issues with making warranty claims with OnePlus, the veracity of the company's promises remains to be seen.
With this global business restructuring, OnePlus is left operating in only India and its home market of China — and the company does seem serious about these markets, as it has already unveiled a new phone that it's bringing to the latter. Dubbed the OnePlus N6x, the phone is currently being teased on Amazon India and is likely to be a variant of the N6 that the company sells in the country, with specifications like a massive 8,000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging, vapor chamber cooling, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 6.8-inch LCD screen, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor. OnePlus N6x details are largely a mystery at this point; however, there are rumors that it might be a 4G smartphone.
What to expect from the OnePlus N6x
As part of the N-series lineup, which sits below the Nord series in the company's portfolio, the OnePlus N6x is expected to be a budget smartphone. While OnePlus hasn't officially revealed any specifics about the phone, it teased the phone is "coming soon," will be able to "power your day," and have a "flagship-inspired design." Although these teasers don't tell us much, they do indicate the presence of a bigger battery and a design like its sibling, the N6, which itself looks pretty similar to the OnePlus 15, the company's current flagship.
Elsewhere, a social media post from Telecom Talk, an India-based publication, alleges that the phone could use a Unisoc T7250 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 processor. The processor choices, if true, seem pretty surprising given that both pack a 4G modem and don't support 5G, a feature that's pretty common in 2026.
OnePlus could be trying to cut overhead by opting for an older SoC in the wake of rising memory and storage costs, and the company has already increased the prices of several of its phones in the country. Moreover, Realme, which falls under the same corporate umbrella, has very recently launched the C100x smartphone in India, which uses the Unisoc T7250 SoC and is limited to 4G.