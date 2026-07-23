The '60s Space Race Influenced The Tech We Still Use Today - Here's How

In the 1960s, the United States and the Soviet Union were among the most powerful countries in the world. After World War II, they competed with one another to see who could not only reach space, but also investigate and explore it fastest. The race came down to who would be the first: the first to launch a satellite, the first to put someone in space, the first to put a human on the moon.

The technology that powered the space race still exists today in and around our homes, businesses, and pockets. In the '60s, home computers and cellphones (in the way we know them today) weren't yet invented, which meant NASA relied on brain power and calculators until IBM supplied powerful enough computers. NASA even used solar power on satellites before they sat perched on top of houses and companies. You can even thank the space agency for memory foam and wireless headsets.

The space race has been brought to life through several films, including "Hidden Figures." The film follows a group of African American women mathematicians who played a pivotal role in NASA's efforts to put a man in space, and it featured the IBM computer introduction. To get a better idea and to fully understand the concept of the space race and technology of the 1960s, there is also "For All Mankind" — the alternative-history Apple TV+ series that is a modern sci-fi classic.