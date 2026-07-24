Before You Sell Your Old Game Console, Do This

When you upgrade a console to a newer model, you have several options. You could find a clever use for old game consoles, such as experimenting with their software to turn them into retro consoles or media center PCs. You could give it away. You can also sell or trade it in to recuperate some costs. But you need to go through some steps to prepare the device before handing it over.

It starts with backing up your game saves and account data wherever applicable. Once completed, the next step is the same you should follow whenever getting rid of any major devices, whether they're a laptop, smartphone, tablet, or game console. The most important step to safely dispose of old devices is to wipe your personal data, and reset the device to stock or factory settings before turning it off for good.

It may seem like an obvious step, but there are many cases of people buying secondhand devices or consoles with existing accounts and user information still on the drives. All over Reddit, there are stories of this happening with computers, Xbox consoles, Steam Decks, Nintendo Switches, media players, and even Roku TVs. That's why it is imperative, especially for the security of your personal data and accounts, to wipe the system before trading, selling, or sending devices back for RMAs.