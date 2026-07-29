Thrifters Say This Is How You Clean A Scratched DVD
DVDs and other physical media aren't as common as they once were. Despite this, more and more people are starting to recognize the importance of maintaining a DVD and Blu-ray collection as the transition to digital media sparks concerns and conversations about personal media ownership.
However, keeping a personal collection of DVDs also means having to deal with problems like discs picking up scratches over time, which can cause the media within to either skip, freeze, or stop playing altogether. Before you assume a scratched DVD is beyond saving, though, it's worth trying a few methods that many collectors and thrifters — like those on Reddit's r/PS3 forum — rely on. Most of these involve simple household items like isopropyl alcohol, plain toothpaste, or even rubbing compound that's usually meant to polish car headlights. They're some of the more accessible home remedies for scratched DVDs, but it's important to keep in mind that their effectivity varies depending on how bad the scratches are. Or, as user SchwarzFledermaus put it in the Reddit thread linked above, "It's not a for sure thing every time, but it's definitely made a few very scratched games I had playable again."
The cleaning materials above shouldn't affect how your DVDs work when used properly, whether they're single- or dual-layer, as the disc's surface is covered with a material called polycarbonate, which provides a layer of protection while keeping the engraved data underneath readable. So, when you clean the scratches off the DVD, you're simply polishing the plastic layer to make the data layer readable again. Moreover, you should wipe using soft materials like cotton balls or microfiber cloth, and not abrasive materials like terrycloth or kitchen towels.
Use household cleansers to polish scratched DVDs
When cleaning a scratched DVD, always have a flat, clean surface ready, and avoid touching or leaving fingerprints on the surface. You'll also want to thoroughly inspect the scratches to see how bad they are before deciding what cleaning material you should use.
In a YouTube tutorial, B-ice Media used both plain toothpaste and isopropyl alcohol, applied them using cotton balls, then dried the concoction and gently buffed it out using a microfiber towel. However, the YouTuber explains that the method is not 100% guaranteed, as "it truly depends on how deep scratches are," elaborating that, for deeper scratches, getting your discs professionally resurfaced might be best. The cleaning method is pretty much the same regardless of what solution you'll use; just spray an even layer onto the disc, then using the microfiber cloth, wipe the cleanser from the center of the disc straight to the outer edge and let the disc dry completely. Never wipe the disc using circular motions, as this can affect its readability.
Finally, if you expect your DVD collection to last long, proper storage is just as important as proper cleaning. It's best to keep the DVD in its original case, but if that's not an option, the next-best solution is to use a polyurethane binder made for discs. Failing that, you could keep each DVD in a Tyvek disc sleeve and store it inside a box or a binder. To prevent scratches making their way onto your DVDs again, handle them properly by holding them from the edges and avoid touching the playing surface. Lastly, avoid stacking them on top of each other, placing them label-side down on hard or abrasive surfaces, or leaving them in direct sunlight or areas with high heat.