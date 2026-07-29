Thrifters Say This Is How You Clean A Scratched DVD

DVDs and other physical media aren't as common as they once were. Despite this, more and more people are starting to recognize the importance of maintaining a DVD and Blu-ray collection as the transition to digital media sparks concerns and conversations about personal media ownership.

However, keeping a personal collection of DVDs also means having to deal with problems like discs picking up scratches over time, which can cause the media within to either skip, freeze, or stop playing altogether. Before you assume a scratched DVD is beyond saving, though, it's worth trying a few methods that many collectors and thrifters — like those on Reddit's r/PS3 forum — rely on. Most of these involve simple household items like isopropyl alcohol, plain toothpaste, or even rubbing compound that's usually meant to polish car headlights. They're some of the more accessible home remedies for scratched DVDs, but it's important to keep in mind that their effectivity varies depending on how bad the scratches are. Or, as user SchwarzFledermaus put it in the Reddit thread linked above, "It's not a for sure thing every time, but it's definitely made a few very scratched games I had playable again."

The cleaning materials above shouldn't affect how your DVDs work when used properly, whether they're single- or dual-layer, as the disc's surface is covered with a material called polycarbonate, which provides a layer of protection while keeping the engraved data underneath readable. So, when you clean the scratches off the DVD, you're simply polishing the plastic layer to make the data layer readable again. Moreover, you should wipe using soft materials like cotton balls or microfiber cloth, and not abrasive materials like terrycloth or kitchen towels.