How Long Do Owners Say Lenovo Laptops Last?
Generally touted as one of the most reliable laptop brands, Lenovo is a no-brainer for a wide range of user needs. Need a powerful laptop that screams flagship? The legendary ThinkPad will make you happy. Want to fire up some demanding games? Try something from the Legion series. Even if you're just looking for a no-frills option for basic browsing like the IdeaPad, the Lenovo badge alone may be enough to get you to bite the bullet and buy one. Do the laptops live up to their reputation of being tough as nails, though? Sure, there are plenty of Lenovo computers that can last over five years, but does this apply to non-premium products? What do the actual owners say?
In short, the ThinkPad series certainly deserves the hype. A lengthy Reddit thread about the ThinkPad's lifespan indicates the device may last for 10 years or more. Shockingly, there's a person who claims their oldest ThinkPad is one year short of being able to legally drink (20 years old). Keep in mind that a likely factor in the insane lifespan is the modularity of the design, as most of the Lenovo ThinkPad's components can be swapped out. Unfortunately, many users complain that the newer models that now sport soldered RAM, which means making indefinite updates has gotten significantly harder.
What about other series? Legion gaming laptops can easily go five years, according to owners posting on Reddit – if you care for them well, at least. Other series that lean on the budget side seem to be reliable, too. There are, of course, grievances about the cheaper build quality on ThinkBook and IdeaPad laptops, but not much venting about premature malfunctions. Same thing with the Yoga machines — the majority can survive five years or more on average.
What goes first on Lenovo laptops?
Owners generally say that Lenovo laptops are very reliable, but are there known flaws in these machines? At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it depends on the series. Premium ThinkPads can stay in operation for over a decade, but you'll have to accept that your device won't be as snappy as a new machine. Most users claim these old models aren't that good for modern use, which is completely understandable considering how demanding everything is these days.
For gaming laptops from the Legion series, battery life is the usual suspect. You can definitely chalk it up to age, but some owners note that Legion laptops generally have a shoddy lifespan out of the box. Other than that, most recommend periodic cleaning to keep a healthy airflow and minimize overheating. One Redditor says using a heavy-duty cooling pad is another must, but this is somewhat common knowledge, as cooling pads are essential gadgets for laptop gamers.
On the more affordable lines, hinges may be a common failure point. The keyword here is may. Plenty of people rant about hinges breaking on their IdeaPads. However, this may not be exclusive to Lenovo — as one user pointed out – but rather a problem with budget laptops in general. It could also be a matter of those who experienced the issue simply being more vocal than those whose laptops stayed intact. Despite that little unconfirmed "snag" (excuse the pun), most Lenovo products seem to live up to their reputation as tanks, unless you're unlucky enough to break the hinges on yours.