How Long Do Owners Say Lenovo Laptops Last?

Generally touted as one of the most reliable laptop brands, Lenovo is a no-brainer for a wide range of user needs. Need a powerful laptop that screams flagship? The legendary ThinkPad will make you happy. Want to fire up some demanding games? Try something from the Legion series. Even if you're just looking for a no-frills option for basic browsing like the IdeaPad, the Lenovo badge alone may be enough to get you to bite the bullet and buy one. Do the laptops live up to their reputation of being tough as nails, though? Sure, there are plenty of Lenovo computers that can last over five years, but does this apply to non-premium products? What do the actual owners say?

In short, the ThinkPad series certainly deserves the hype. A lengthy Reddit thread about the ThinkPad's lifespan indicates the device may last for 10 years or more. Shockingly, there's a person who claims their oldest ThinkPad is one year short of being able to legally drink (20 years old). Keep in mind that a likely factor in the insane lifespan is the modularity of the design, as most of the Lenovo ThinkPad's components can be swapped out. Unfortunately, many users complain that the newer models that now sport soldered RAM, which means making indefinite updates has gotten significantly harder.

What about other series? Legion gaming laptops can easily go five years, according to owners posting on Reddit – if you care for them well, at least. Other series that lean on the budget side seem to be reliable, too. There are, of course, grievances about the cheaper build quality on ThinkBook and IdeaPad laptops, but not much venting about premature malfunctions. Same thing with the Yoga machines — the majority can survive five years or more on average.