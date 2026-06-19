9 Essential Gadgets Every Laptop Owner Should Have

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Whether you've got a powerful budget-friendly laptop or an expensive one with top-of-the-line specs, you can always improve your laptop experience by investing in some accessories. Spending a little extra on gadgets designed for convenience and functionality's sake can totally change the way you use (and enjoy) your portable computer, even if you don't "need" the gadgets in question.

There are many types of peripherals you could buy to enhance how you use your laptop. Headphones optimized for use with music or video games, for instance, can improve your experience with your favorite media. Other accessories are designed for more practical purposes, like extending your laptop's battery (yes, even if you don't have a charging port on hand), protecting your device, or ensuring you're using your computer ergonomically.

To help you figure out what to buy, this list breaks down nine different types of gadgets that pretty well every laptop owner should own. We'll suggest specific accessories that make sense for general use and offer high value for the money, as well as some options that would serve particular use cases. Each of these products boast Amazon ratings of 4.3 stars or greater and have at least 2,000 reviews.