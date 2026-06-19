9 Essential Gadgets Every Laptop Owner Should Have
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you've got a powerful budget-friendly laptop or an expensive one with top-of-the-line specs, you can always improve your laptop experience by investing in some accessories. Spending a little extra on gadgets designed for convenience and functionality's sake can totally change the way you use (and enjoy) your portable computer, even if you don't "need" the gadgets in question.
There are many types of peripherals you could buy to enhance how you use your laptop. Headphones optimized for use with music or video games, for instance, can improve your experience with your favorite media. Other accessories are designed for more practical purposes, like extending your laptop's battery (yes, even if you don't have a charging port on hand), protecting your device, or ensuring you're using your computer ergonomically.
To help you figure out what to buy, this list breaks down nine different types of gadgets that pretty well every laptop owner should own. We'll suggest specific accessories that make sense for general use and offer high value for the money, as well as some options that would serve particular use cases. Each of these products boast Amazon ratings of 4.3 stars or greater and have at least 2,000 reviews.
A USB hub for adding ports
Your laptop has a set arrangement and number of ports; depending on your computer model, you may have only a couple of USB-A ports, or, in the case of newer MacBooks, USB-C ports exclusively. Features like ethernet ports, SD and microSD card slots, and HDMI ports aren't exactly givens on laptops these days. The built-in ports on your machine may very well suffice for you, but if you find yourself needing extra connectivity, you can buy a USB hub to extend the ports you've got available to you.
A USB hub is a little dock that plugs into your laptop and converts a single port — sometimes two — into multiple extra ports. They come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from simple splitters to multi-input devices that allow you to use multiple storage devices, peripherals, chargers, and more simultaneously. You may notice some models called "docking stations," but there's a slight difference between USB hubs and docking stations. The latter generally refers to bigger, more expensive devices that feature a wider array of ports and, usually, more durable builds. They can be used with laptops, but they're not optimized for portability.
The exact USB hub you should buy will depend on the ports you're looking for (and the ports your laptop already has), but for only $14.99, this one simple Anker 4-Port USB Hub converts a single USB-A or USB-C port into four USB-A ports, making it easy and cheap to connect multiple accessories to your computer at once.
A power bank that can charge your laptop
There are many cool things you probably had no idea some power banks can do, but one key function of power banks is laptop charging. One main drawback of laptops is that, when they're used away from a power source, they only last as long as their batteries do. Unless, of course, you have a power bank that can charge your laptop. You can use these portable little blocks to charge all sorts of gadgets, but if you get one with a high enough power output, you could use it to keep your laptop powered without plugging it into a wall outlet.
To do this, you'll need both a power bank and a laptop that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD). PD is a fast charging standard that can negotiate power output based on device requirements, which means it can convert energy dynamically from charger to device. Ideally, the portable charger you buy for your laptop should match or exceed the wattage your laptop is rated for — if it's lower, it'll offer a slower charge and may be unable to keep pace with your laptop's power usage. Since PD charger power outputs aren't fixed, even high-wattage PD chargers can safely charge smaller devices, such as phones and tablets, in a flash.
As an example, this Ugreen 25,000mAh Laptop Charger can deliver up to 145W via USB-C PD — more than enough for most Windows laptops and MacBooks — and has a large enough capacity to provide over one full charge to most laptops.
An external mouse for easy navigation
According to Logitech, people who use a mouse are 50% more productive and work 30% faster than if they were to use a trackpad. Furthermore, many laptop users agree that external mice are more comfortable to use than trackpads are. Based on that, we'd argue that external mice are among the more essential laptop gadgets you can buy. Mice are especially important in gaming, since they allow for greater precision and responsiveness than trackpads can offer. In fast-paced shooters or MOBAs, a mouse can easily make the difference between winning and losing.
You'll need a USB-A port on your laptop to connect most wired mice, but many wireless options can be connected via either wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth. If you're a MacBook user, there's no need to buy an Apple mouse, either; there are many superior alternatives to the Apple Magic Mouse that would likely work even better for you. Many of such alternatives are affordable, feature additional programmable buttons, and (unlike the Magic Mouse) can be used while they're charging.
If you just need a simple wired mouse, though, the Amazon Basics 3-Button Wired Mouse ($6.65) is not only cheap and reliable, but it's extremely popular. It has an average score of 4.6 stars on Amazon following over 92,000 reviews. For a wireless alternative, the affordable Logitech M185 ($17.99) is another top pick among Amazon shoppers — it has over 42,000 reviews, holds a 4.5-star average, and comes in a wide range of colors.
External storage to let you save more files
Storage space is an important factor in picking a laptop. Many laptops have between 256GB and 2TB in storage space, but depending on your needs, you may need more than what you've got. You needn't pay a subscription for extra storage on the cloud if you buy an external storage device, such as a USB flash drive or an external hard drive. These devices are easy to carry, and they're designed to work right when you plug them into your laptop, making it quick to transfer files between them and your computer.
If you're not sure whether to use a USB flash drive or an external hard drive, ask yourself how much extra space you need (and for what purpose). Flash drives are highly portable, lightweight, and tend to have smaller storage capacities, making them great for everyday document storage and sharing. Conversely, external hard drives are typically palm-sized, and their larger capacity options are suited well for storing large video files, media libraries, or even entire computer backups. When buying hard drives, you'll see HDD and SSD options. HDDs can offer more storage for cheaper, but they're slower and less durable than SSDs are because they contain moving parts.
If you want a reliable flash drive, the Sandisk Ultra Flair USB Flash Drive is a solid, well-reviewed choice, and it has a range of available capacity options from 16GB to 1TB. If you need a beefier portable hard drive instead, you can get up to 8TB of storage in a single unit by opting for the Seagate 1TB Portable External Hard Drive. Both options are rated 4.6 stars across the board and enjoy review counts in the hundreds of thousands.
Wired or wireless earphones for private audio
If you're going to use your laptop while you're out and about, you'll almost certainly need a dedicated external audio device (or two) besides your onboard laptop speakers. With good headphones or earbuds, you can enjoy music and audiobooks in public without disturbing anybody, and a proper headset will let you join calls without the threat of significant background noise. These benefits aren't just useful for on-the-go laptop users, of course — they're useful at your permanent workstations, too.
Whether you pick in-ear buds, over-ear headphones, or a microphone-equipped headset depends on what you're using your laptop for. There are plenty of gaming headsets out there, budget options and expensive options alike, meant for gamers in need of voice chat functionality and engaging in-game audio; for those who just want to listen to music or audiobooks, simple earbuds or headphones might make more sense. If you choose wired earphones, you'll experience no audio latency and eliminate the potential for other wireless connectivity issues, but wireless options don't tether you to your computer and don't take up any valuable ports on your laptop.
For a simple headset option that's best suited for meetings and calls, this $24.99 Logitech H390 wired headset is popular on Amazon for its great value and reliability. If you're a music enthusiast, producer, or even a gamer who doesn't mind wearing wired headphones, the closed-back Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Studio Monitor Headphones are an economical yet high-performing choice. At just $59, they're meant to be entry-level studio monitors, but many reviewers still rave about their audio quality.
A laptop stand to improve your posture
While a laptop is meant to go on your lap — hence the name, of course — many people recommend buying an extra device to raise your laptop. This kind of accessory isn't just meant to hold your laptop at an angle or save space on your desk, though. An ergonomic laptop stand is a must-have for posture correction. If you often find yourself hunched over a table while you're typing on a laptop, you're likely putting more weight on your spine than you should be, which can cause issues down the line. With a stand, you can elevate your laptop's screen so it's closer to eye level, as well as reposition your keyboard for improved typing ergonomics.
Another benefit is ventilation. Laptop overheating is a common issue — more on that in a moment — but laptop stands can help cool your laptop by allowing for air flow under the device. If you do buy a laptop stand, you'll likely find an external mouse even more essential, since you may find your trackpad uncomfortable to use when elevated. With its 4.6-star rating from over 3,000 reviews, the Amazon Basics Ergonomic Laptop Stand ($20.99) stands out as a popular essential that just about any laptop user would find useful.
A cooler to keep your laptop from overheating
You may have noticed that whenever you do something intensive on your laptop — like gaming, a common culprit of resource hogging — it starts to heat up. You'd be right to be alarmed, as extended periods of overheating can damage your laptop's internal components and reduce its lifespan. When it comes to any tech, overheating is something you want to avoid as much as possible. Laptop coolers are essential for curtailing temperature problems with laptops.
Laptop coolers have built-in fans that keep your laptop nice and ventilated. You can place these angled pads on any flat surface, like a desk or a countertop, and simply mount your laptop atop them. In this fashion, laptop coolers also act as an angled stand for your laptop. Keep in mind, though, that they generally need to be plugged into a power source (whether it's an outlet, a power bank, or your laptop itself).
There are plenty of laptop coolers available online, but you'll need to shop around to find one that's the same size as the laptop you have. One popular model on Amazon is the Havit HV-F2056 Laptop Cooling Pad, which typically costs $34.99. It's designed for larger laptops, so it has three cooling fans. Far more than three people have reviewed it online, though: the product boasts almost 45,000 reviews and currently has an average score of 4.5 stars.
A portable monitor to extend your display
Screens may comprise half of an entire laptop, but even so, most laptop displays don't offer enough space for some users. If the display on your computer isn't high-res enough for your liking, you can buy a portable monitor designed for laptops that isn't a hassle to carry when you're away from your workstation. There are both budget options and expensive options for portable monitors, though, and what you'd want depends on your expected use cases.
Unlike traditional desktop computer displays, portable monitors are designed to be lightweight and easy to pack. They're especially popular for office workers who want extra space for reading documents and emails. The 15.6-inch Asus ZenScreen ($109) is a well-liked general-purpose example that has an anti-glare screen and built-in eye care technology that moderates blue light output. However, for gamers or creatives who want more screen real estate and better picture quality, the 27-inch InnoView 4K Portable Monitor is a more suitable option. For $469.99 (but known to go on sale for less), the Innoview monitor offers refresh rates of 4K at 120Hz or 1080p at 288Hz, HDR support, and high color accuracy. Both options have kickstands, can be wall mounted, and can be connected using either USB-C or Mini HDMI.
Some portable monitors can connect wirelessly, too, so you can pair them to your machine without worrying about cables. These devices are Wi-Fi enabled and have built-in batteries to support their wireless functionality, while non-wireless options have to stay plugged into your laptop for them to work.
Wired or wireless speakers for higher-quality audio
We've already covered earphones for when you need to block out distractions, take calls, or keep noise levels down. But if you're using your laptop in private, buying loudspeakers could go a long way in terms of enjoyment. External speakers are popular for listening to music, but they're also great for when you're watching movies or playing games, especially if you'd rather not wear headphones for hours on end. There are several high-quality wireless speakers on the market for you to pair with your laptop, but some wired options are also optimal for laptop use — and many such products can provide impressive audio while still being portable.
One remarkably affordable option is the Creative Pebble 2.0, a USB-connected external speaker system that delivers clear, balanced audio for only $24.99. With nearly 70,000 reviews on Amazon with an average score of 4.6, it's an extremely popular choice that people use for movies, games, and beyond. A more versatile and feature-rich option, however, takes shape in the $150 Edifier G2000 Gaming Computer Speakers. These speakers can connect via auxiliary input, USB, or Bluetooth, which means you could use them with many different types of devices. They come with three EQ presets to choose from and feature a dozen RGB lighting modes, for those who appreciate the added visual touch.
Methodology
For each category listed here, we took care to recommend specific essentials that would benefit the average laptop user and offer excellent value for the money. We exclusively mentioned products that were manufactured by reliable brands, feature at least 2,000 Amazon reviews, and have average ratings of 4.3 stars or more. In many cases, products were chosen in part because BGR had previously tested them or recommended them in separate roundups.