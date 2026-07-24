The World's Smallest QR Code Could Be A Gamechanger For Data Storage - Here's Why

There's a gold rush underway in the artificial intelligence industry, and it's brought about a massive and sustained price shock on computer memory as manufacturers divert inventory away from the mass market and towards data centers. PC builders hunting for RAM are even lucky to get older DDR4 sticks nowadays, so much so that suppliers have rebooted production on that DDR4 RAM type to keep up. And the premiums on SSDs and even hard disks seem to grow heftier by the day.

It might be silly to suggest a molecular-sized QR code could be one of the breakthroughs that could help resolve this crisis, but the truth is, every little bit counts. On December 3, 2025, researchers at the Vienna University of Technology (in conjunction with German firm Cerabyte) produced what Guinness World Records has certified as the world's smallest QR code.

The code measures in at ~0.000000003 square inches (1.977 square microns) — meaning each side is approximately 1/70th the thickness of a typical sheet of paper — and can only be made readable with an electron microscope. All of that might leave you with a couple of questions about how practical a QR code of that size truly is.