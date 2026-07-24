The Biggest Obstacle For Data Centers Isn't Locals, It's Heat Waves - Here's Why

AI data centers are becoming increasingly unpopular as they drive up utility prices, harm the environment, and impact quality of life for those living nearby. A recent Gallup poll found that 70% of Americans oppose local construction, with nearly half saying they strongly oppose new data centers coming to their neighborhoods. Recent heatwaves have made these issues all the more apparent, with data centers getting access to emergency energy backups at times when demand is high.

Frustration from locals isn't the only obstacle data centers are facing amid record-breaking heatwaves across the world. These facilities already run hot and require massive amounts of water to cool their equipment, with Amazon's data centers reportedly using 2.5 billion gallons in a single year. Heatwaves mean the equipment needs more cooling, driving up operational costs. That's only going to get worse as climate change brings about more heatwaves, extreme weather, droughts, and more.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the cost of running data centers could increase by $81 billion by 2035 and $168 billion by 2065. The WEF makes suggestions for preparing them for climate-related disruption and disasters, but even if scientists can make cooling systems more efficient, it doesn't change the fact that data centers are currently being impacted by a climate crisis they are also exacerbating — and a lot of people have had enough.