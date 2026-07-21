Here's Why Storing Electronics In Your Garage Is A Bad Idea

You've just finished a weekend decluttering session and ended up with a mountain of your old tech gadgets. You're not quite sure where to put them, but it seems like a good enough idea to just put your electronics back in the box they came in and set them out in your garage. But treating your garage like a tech graveyard is a guaranteed way to permanently ruin your devices. Circuit boards, batteries, and the like are really only engineered for climate-controlled use, and the wild temperature swings of a garage can really wreak havoc on your gear.

During the summer, a closed garage is basically an oven. That heat can dry out specialized thermal pastes, which is what keeps processors cool, or even warp plastic housings. Likewise, freezing winter temperatures are just as damaging, creating issues like making LCD displays sluggish or causing plastic bezels to get brittle (and prone to snapping). What's worse, this cycle of heating up and cooling down throughout the year forces the metal components inside your electronics to expand and contract, which can affect things like solder joints on the circuit boards.

Then there's the moisture problem. Ambient humidity can create condensation that settles inside your devices on parts like motherboards. That can cause corrosion on the tiny metallic pathways your device relies on to function. Even if your gear looks fine on the outside, internal corrosion can cause a short circuit the second you decide to try and power it on.