Who Owns OtterBox, The Smartphone Accessory Brand?

Otter Products, better known as OtterBox, which makes some of the most durable phone cases on the market, is a well-known smartphone accessory brand. Although most recognizable for its smartphone cases, OtterBox makes everything from screen protectors to chargers and smartwatch accessories. Despite growing quite a bit over the last several years, the company has remained a family-owned business.

This stands in contrast to competitors, such as Anker Innovations, which is a public company listed on two stock exchanges, and Belkin International, which is a company you might not realize is owned by Foxconn. Although the exact shareholding details are unclear, OtterBox ownership is likely limited to the company's founders Curt and Nancy Richardson. Curt Richardson led the company as CEO for much of its initial existence before moving into the role of chairman and chief visionary officer in 2012. JC Richardson, son of the founders, replaced Curt as the chairman in 2024, when Trey Northrup took up the CEO mantle.