21 Deep Discounts On The Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup In July 2026

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Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 series in late February 2026, with in-store sales starting two weeks later, after the preorder period concluded. The highly anticipated Android flagship series included the same three models as the Galaxy S25 series: a base model, the larger Plus model, and the Ultra variant. However, the RAM cost increases forced Samsung to increase prices for the non-Ultra models this year. The Galaxy S26 started at $899.99, the Galaxy S26 Plus started at $1,099.99, and the entry-level Galaxy S26 Ultra started at $1,299.99.

Four months later, Samsung fans who did not take advantage of the preorder deals or who waited for the phone's price to drop before committing to one of the three models should pay attention to the massive discounts available from various retailers, including Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart Marketplace. The Galaxy S26 deals you'll find below offer savings of at least $100 relative to launch prices, and are valid as of mid-July 2026.

Here are nine of the best deals on the standard Galaxy S26 model: