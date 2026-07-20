21 Deep Discounts On The Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup In July 2026
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Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 series in late February 2026, with in-store sales starting two weeks later, after the preorder period concluded. The highly anticipated Android flagship series included the same three models as the Galaxy S25 series: a base model, the larger Plus model, and the Ultra variant. However, the RAM cost increases forced Samsung to increase prices for the non-Ultra models this year. The Galaxy S26 started at $899.99, the Galaxy S26 Plus started at $1,099.99, and the entry-level Galaxy S26 Ultra started at $1,299.99.
Four months later, Samsung fans who did not take advantage of the preorder deals or who waited for the phone's price to drop before committing to one of the three models should pay attention to the massive discounts available from various retailers, including Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart Marketplace. The Galaxy S26 deals you'll find below offer savings of at least $100 relative to launch prices, and are valid as of mid-July 2026.
Here are nine of the best deals on the standard Galaxy S26 model:
- Samsung: $799.99 256 GB Galaxy S26 Unlocked ($100 off)
- Amazon: $749.99 256 GB Galaxy S26 Unlocked, Black or Sky Blue ($150 off)
- Best Buy: $749.99 256 GB Galaxy S26 Unlocked ($150 off)
- Walmart Marketplace: $731.50 256 GB Galaxy S26 Unlocked, Sky Blue ($168.49 off)
- Samsung: $999.99 512 GB Galaxy S26 Unlocked ($100 off)
- Amazon: $939.99 512 GB Galaxy S26 Unlocked, Sky Blue or White ($160 off)
- Best Buy: $949.99 512 GB Galaxy S26 Unlocked ($150 off)
- Walmart Marketplace: $850 512 GB Galaxy S26 Unlocked, Violet ($249.99 off)
- Mint Mobile: $600 512 GB Galaxy S26 ($500 off) plus a mandatory $180 cellular plan for 12 months ($15/month)
Galaxy S26 Plus deals
Mint Mobile is running a limited promotion that offers buyers $500 off the Galaxy S26 series, as long as consumers also pay $180 for a full year of service. The deal is valid for new consumers rather than existing ones, and the phones will be unlocked after 60 days of use. This is a deal any Samsung fan can consider, as you would not have to port your main number to Mint Mobile. Instead, you'd have to wait for the 60-day period to run out before using the handset with your regular SIM card. Supply may run low, however. As of this writing, the 256 GB Galaxy S26 model was sold out on Mint Mobile.
Mint Mobile is the only carrier whose Galaxy S26 deals we included in these lists, as other mobile operators do not have similarly good offers. On that note, Mint Mobile will give buyers up to $400 off on top of the $500 discount if they trade in a phone.
That said, here are some of the deep discounts we found for the Galaxy S26 Plus model, a phone that will appeal to buyers who want a slightly larger screen and battery than the base Galaxy S26 version:
- Amazon: $875 256 GB Galaxy S26 Plus Unlocked, Sky Blue ($224.99 off)
- Walmart Marketplace: $869 256 GB Galaxy S26 Plus Unlocked, White ($230.99 off)
- Mint Mobile: $600 256 GB Galaxy S26 Plus ($499.99 off) plus a mandatory $180 cellular plan for 12 months ($15/month)
- Amazon: $1,020 512 GB Galaxy S26 Plus Unlocked, Black ($279.99 off)
- Walmart Marketplace: $945 512 GB Galaxy S26 Plus Unlocked, White ($354.99 off)
- Mint Mobile: $800 512 GB Galaxy S26 Plus ($499.99 off) plus a mandatory $180 cellular plan for 12 months ($15/month)
Galaxy S26 Ultra deals
Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart Marketplace sellers offer different Galaxy S26 prices depending on the color you choose. We selected the lowest prices available from these retailers. If smartphone color isn't a buying factor, you can get the best Galaxy S26 discounts in mid-July by choosing the listed lowest-priced color. Other colors may be slightly more expensive, but still discounted compared to Samsung's launch prices for the Galaxy S26 series. These considerations apply across Galaxy S26 models, from the most affordable model to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Good Galaxy S26 deals are also available from carriers all year long, but they come with contractual obligations and may require trade-ins to bring the price down. Not all smartphone buyers may want to purchase a new flagship phone via carrier offers. Most of the deals in this post may appeal to consumers who want to purchase the phone outright.
Starting at $1,299.99 before any discounts, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the best Android flagship Samsung has in stores in mid-2026. It has a larger display and battery than the Plus, better camera sensors, a built-in stylus, and a Privacy Display feature unique to this device. Also, the Ultra comes with up to 1 TB of storage. Here are the deep discounts available for this model:
- Amazon: $977 256 GB Galaxy S26 Ultra Unlocked, Cobalt Violet ($322.99 off)
- Walmart Marketplace: $979 256 GB Galaxy S26 Ultra Unlocked, Black or Violet ($320.99 off)
- Mint Mobile: $800 256 GB Galaxy S26 Ultra ($499.99 off) plus a mandatory $180 cellular plan for 12 months ($15/month)
- Amazon: $1,242.95 512 GB Galaxy S26 Ultra Unlocked, Black ($257.04 off)
- Walmart Marketplace: $1,137 512 GB Galaxy S26 Ultra Unlocked, Violet ($362.99 off)
- Walmart Marketplace: $1,424.99 1 TB Galaxy S26 Ultra Unlocked, Black ($375 off)