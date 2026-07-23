Karl Urban And Vin Diesel Teamed Up For An Underrated Sci-Fi Movie

Critics weren't kind to "The Chronicles of Riddick" when it came out in 2004. The sequel to "Pitch Black," a sci-fi horror flick featuring "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser, was dismissed as just another brainless Vin Diesel action vehicle at the time, but that's unfair. "The Chronicles of Riddick" was never going to win any Oscars, but it's a better movie than its naysayers would have you believe.

The story follows Richard B. Riddick (Diesel), an outlaw with a price on his head and every galactic mercenary on his tail. On top of that, he must save the universe from the Necromongers, a cult-like empire of zealots who want to destroy all life. Elsewhere, Karl Urban plays Commander Vaako, a Necromonger soldier with a groovy haircut who gets into it with Diesel's character.

"The Chronicles of Riddick" isn't a conventional sci-fi actioner about good versus evil. Riddick is mostly a self-serving anti-hero who kills people with teacups. Vaako leans to the bad side, but he has ulterior motives that aren't in the best interests of his leader, Lord Marshal (Colm Feore). With that in mind, why should viewers give David Twohy's critically maligned sci-fi film a chance?