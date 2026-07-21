This '80s Sci-Fi Comedy Classic Cast Robert Downey Jr. In An Unforgettable Supporting Role

Long before Robert Downey Jr. graced the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man, he bullied nerds in 1985's "Weird Science." Written and directed by John Hughes, the sci-fi comedy tells the story of two teenage computer geeks who use weird science to create their own dream woman. The end result, Lisa (Kelly LeBrock), is like Frankenstein's Monster, only glamorous, intelligent, and not assembled from human remains.

With this being a raunchy '80s movie, though, Lisa catches the attention of the other kids at Shermer High School. That includes Ian (Downey Jr.), a real jerk who pours slushies over the nerds' heads during routine mall visits. Anyone who only knows Downey Jr. as Iron Man might be shocked to see him act this way. However, embodying no-good bozos like Ian might have prepared the actor to play the villainous Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday."

If you've ever wanted to see Downey Jr. play horny teenagers in bizarre comedies, "Weird Science" is the movie for you. His career has seen him move on to bigger and better things since then, but Hughes' flick gave the future Marvel star an '80s hit before he became a bona fide A-lister. "Weird Science" might have become a footnote in his career, but Downey Jr.'s colleagues from the movie have fond memories of his antics.