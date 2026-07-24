4 Disadvantages Of Using An HDMI Splitter

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If you need to send an electrical signal to two places simultaneously, like an audio or video signal, a splitter is probably the first thing that comes to mind. The same goes for HDMI splitters: They take the signal from one source and send it to two or more, such as two monitors, or a monitor and TV separately. HDMI splitters are fairly cheap, too, from $7 to $20 or so, depending on what you actually need them to do and how many devices you want to connect. They are also easy to set up — you just plug the splitter in between the source and input devices. You'd think this all makes them one of the best options for multi-display setups, right? Not so fast. There's a good chance a splitter is actually not what you're after.

That's because there are a few disadvantages you're likely to encounter when installing or using one in place of some alternatives. Moreover, there are limitations that you need to be aware of, mainly due to how splitters function and perform. A splitter could actually degrade the signal, resulting in a sub-par experience, for example. Therefore, understanding when and where they're viable options is as important as anything else. That's why you should probably refrain from plugging an HDMI splitter in until you know the rules and have a clear understanding of the disadvantages. Let's explore.