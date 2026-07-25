Is Your Galaxy S26 Stuck On 'Emergency Calls Only'? There May Be A Solution

The features in a modern smartphone can make it easy to forget that it's meant for phone calls, including the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup. Samsung is good for adding features you may not have known were available, but you very likely still need the device to act as a phone. If you find your device saying "Emergency Calls Only," this can be a noticeable problem. Fortunately, there's more than one solution we can show you.

If your phone can only make Emergency calls, it may be due to low signal strength or an issue with your SIM card. A simple restart may fix it; however, there are also ways to check your device for physical damage. There are also a number of options you can try from the device's Settings menu that may help your problem, including checking network settings or resetting certain items.

Considering it may be a signal problem, one quick thing you can try is placing your device in Airplane Mode for 10 seconds and then disabling it. Just slide your finger down the top right of your screen, press the Airplane mode icon, wait, then press it again. It's also a good idea to check for a software update. Open Settings, scroll to Software update, and tap Software update. Select Check for new updates and then tap Download and install if one is available. We can also tell you when the device will stop receiving updates.