NASA Knows The Sun Isn't Yellow, But Still Calls It A 'Yellow' Dwarf - Here's Why

While you probably grew up drawing yellow suns, the star our solar system revolves around isn't actually the goldenrod Crayola hue we know and love. Though it's classified as a yellow dwarf, that refers to its spectral class and place in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram rather than its color, though they are related. The chart plots stars according to temperature and luminosity in terms of temperature and brightness, patterns that help scientists understand and trace the life cycle of a star.

The Hertzsprung-Russell diagram uses the spectral sequence scale of O, B, A, F, G, K, M where O is the hottest and M is the coolest; hotter stars appear blue to the human eye, while cooler ones appear red or orange. Stars are also given a number between 0–9 based on their temperature compared to those within their type, with lower numbers indicating hotter stars. As for the "dwarf" part of its categorization, that refers to its size; since it's smaller than a giant, supergiant, or hypergiant, the sun is considered a dwarf star.

Our sun is a G2 star, meaning it's pretty hot compared to other yellow stars. Its visible spectrum peaks in the green portion of the spectrum, but since it also emits wavelengths across the spectrum, they blend together. That makes its actual color white, even if it doesn't look it from Earth.