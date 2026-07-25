Is Cloud Storage On PlayStation 5 Worth It In 2026?

The PlayStation 5 allows users to backup their save data to the cloud. This is useful for anyone who's looking to free up space on the console's internal SSD and doesn't want to spend extra cash on an external hard drive. However, to access PlayStation cloud storage, there's a bit of a catch that will also set you back some money, but it may be worth it, especially if you want access to more video games.

Cloud storage allows you to store up to 100 GB of saved game data in the cloud. However, if you want cloud storage on the PlayStation, you'll need to get a PlayStation Plus subscription, which costs a monthly fee. For those who want to store game save data in the cloud, gain access to monthly games, online multiplayer, and exclusive discounts, cloud storage may be worth it. If you're simply looking for somewhere to store your game's save data, paying the subscription cost for just cloud storage isn't worth the money.

Cloud storage is only really necessary if you don't have room on the internal drive on the PS5. It's a PlayStation Plus perk, but paying for an annual subscription can cost nearly the same as a 5TB Seagate External HDD Game Drive. However, it's important to note that game save data can only be saved to the cloud or the PS5's internal drive.