Is Cloud Storage On PlayStation 5 Worth It In 2026?
The PlayStation 5 allows users to backup their save data to the cloud. This is useful for anyone who's looking to free up space on the console's internal SSD and doesn't want to spend extra cash on an external hard drive. However, to access PlayStation cloud storage, there's a bit of a catch that will also set you back some money, but it may be worth it, especially if you want access to more video games.
Cloud storage allows you to store up to 100 GB of saved game data in the cloud. However, if you want cloud storage on the PlayStation, you'll need to get a PlayStation Plus subscription, which costs a monthly fee. For those who want to store game save data in the cloud, gain access to monthly games, online multiplayer, and exclusive discounts, cloud storage may be worth it. If you're simply looking for somewhere to store your game's save data, paying the subscription cost for just cloud storage isn't worth the money.
Cloud storage is only really necessary if you don't have room on the internal drive on the PS5. It's a PlayStation Plus perk, but paying for an annual subscription can cost nearly the same as a 5TB Seagate External HDD Game Drive. However, it's important to note that game save data can only be saved to the cloud or the PS5's internal drive.
Reasons you might want cloud storage on PlayStation 5
PlayStation Plus offers a convenient way to upload a PS5 game's save data to the cloud, and basically a way to ensure your save data is backed up safely. If the save data on the actual console ever gets lost or corrupted, you can delete it and download the backup save data from the cloud. Cloud save data is only capable of being downloaded to the internal PS5 drive.
One Reddit example shows how beneficial PS5 cloud storage can be. A user wondered if a game and its save data were deleted from the console's storage and the game was then later reinstalled, would the save data still exist because it was saved on the cloud? Replies explained that deleting a game save from the console's hard drive wasn't an issue, as long as the game was played during a time when the user had PlayStation Plus, the save data will still be available. The actual save data remains in the cloud, but can only be accessed using an active Plus account.
A large side benefit to obtaining cloud storage is that you also get access to extra features. A Plus subscription comes with online multiplayer, discounts, hundreds of playable games, and cloud game streaming, though this all depends on what PlayStation Plus tier you subscribe to.
Reasons to pass on cloud storage for PlayStation 5
Getting cloud storage on the PS5 may not be all that worthwhile if that's all you want to do, due to the cost of access. You may want to pass if you have an external hard drive, don't play a lot of games, or the PS5's internal drive has plenty of space.
Cloud storage for the PS5 is only available through an active PlayStation Plus account. Each tier costs a monthly fee, with PlayStation Plus Premium being the most expensive at $19.99, PlayStation Plus Extra at $16.99, and PlayStation Plus Essential at $10.99. Even at the lowest tier, it would cost around $131.88 a year to get cloud storage. Instead of paying that, you could get external USB storage like the Seagate External Hard Drive at around $149.99 to hold games, while the save data is held on the internal drive. You'll pay more up front, but you only pay it once instead of a monthly fee that repeats year after year. Note though that PS5 games stored on an external drive must be transferred back to the internal SSD in order to be played.
If your Plus subscription expires and you don't start it again for another few months or years, your save data will likely be there, but another Reddit thread says that may not always be the case. Owners say PlayStation consoles can last a while, but things can happen, as was the case with one post where a player lost all PS5 data.