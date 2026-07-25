What Makes Red Light Flashlights Different From Regular Options

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Even though most of us always have a light on hand thanks to smartphones, actual flashlights are still important for emergencies and outdoor activities. After all, if your power goes out and you can't charge your phone, you definitely shouldn't be draining your battery using it as a lamp. While the basic flashlights we've all used shine white light, there are those that use different colors, including red, for reasons that have nothing to do with the aesthetic.

Red light flashlights, which cost about the same as white ones, are better for activating and maximizing your natural night vision. When turned on in the dark, a regular flashlight will shock your eyes. That's because, in low light, any amount of bright light disrupts your eyes' ability to produce rhodopsin, a chemical that activates the rods in your eyes that are responsible for night vision. Rhodopsin takes around 20 to 40 minutes to kick in, but any brightness (like that from a flashlight) stops production and means your eyes have to start all over again.

That's where red light comes in. Dim red light doesn't impact rhodopsin production, allowing your eyes to adjust to the dark while still giving you a way to see. They're ideal for prolonged use in the dark, which is why submarines also use red lights at night to preserve the crew's night vision and help their bodies distinguish between day and night while deep underwater.