Can You Set Up A Google TV Without Connecting It To The Internet?

With access to over 10,000 apps and an assistant that can help you navigate it all, a Google TV can be a solid choice for those looking for modern television features. Built directly into many smart TVs, Google TV runs off Android TV OS and packs tons of useful features. Apart from all the built-in features, you get access to a host of essential apps on Google TV. Great as it can be for accessing online content, some folks may just want traditional TV services with no web connections. Fortunately, there is an option.

Users should know that there is a way to operate a Google TV without internet, meaning you can use a television with Google TV built-in as just a basic TV. It's just a matter of what you do during the initial setup process. Going this route, you'll still be able to do things you would expect from a traditional television, but you'll also be limiting many of the features. If you find that you ultimately want internet connectivity along with other Google TV features, there is a way to enable the option after setup.

Be aware that reverting a TV that's already set up with Google services isn't as easy. However, there may be some benefits to having no internet on your Google TV, including not needing to rely on a Google account or quickly going through the setup process. It can also ensure your television isn't collecting any of your personal data.