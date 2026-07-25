Who Owns Belkin, The Smartphone Accessory Brand?

Belkin is a popular mobile accessories, power gadgets, and computer peripherals brand that sells a wide range of devices worldwide. Unlike some of its competitors like Anker Innovations and Spigen, Belkin has a more interesting ownership story. It's one of the many brands that are indirectly owned by Foxconn, which is more accurately known as Hon Hai Technology Group. The company is widely recognized as the contract manufacturer for some of the world's most popular gadgets, including iPhones, Google Pixel phones, and even various gaming consoles.

Foxconn acquired Belkin in 2018 through its subsidiary Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), which, like Foxconn, is publicly traded and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Before FIT purchased Belkin, it was a privately held company run by founder Chet Pipkin and other executives.

It was established in 1983 by Pipkin and has had a long journey from its origins in Pipkin's parents' home in Hawthorne, California, to becoming a multinational consumer electronics brand owned by Foxconn. In 2021, Pipkin stepped down from the CEO role to become the executive chairman, and Steve Malony was promoted to CEO and continues in that role as of 2026. Other key executives include Jay Singh as CFO and Brian Van Harlingen as CTO.