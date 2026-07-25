Who Owns Belkin, The Smartphone Accessory Brand?
Belkin is a popular mobile accessories, power gadgets, and computer peripherals brand that sells a wide range of devices worldwide. Unlike some of its competitors like Anker Innovations and Spigen, Belkin has a more interesting ownership story. It's one of the many brands that are indirectly owned by Foxconn, which is more accurately known as Hon Hai Technology Group. The company is widely recognized as the contract manufacturer for some of the world's most popular gadgets, including iPhones, Google Pixel phones, and even various gaming consoles.
Foxconn acquired Belkin in 2018 through its subsidiary Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), which, like Foxconn, is publicly traded and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Before FIT purchased Belkin, it was a privately held company run by founder Chet Pipkin and other executives.
It was established in 1983 by Pipkin and has had a long journey from its origins in Pipkin's parents' home in Hawthorne, California, to becoming a multinational consumer electronics brand owned by Foxconn. In 2021, Pipkin stepped down from the CEO role to become the executive chairman, and Steve Malony was promoted to CEO and continues in that role as of 2026. Other key executives include Jay Singh as CFO and Brian Van Harlingen as CTO.
Belkin started out making printer cables
Belkin's first-ever product was the "Hamlet" cable to connect the Apple IIc computer with non-Apple printers. The company soon diversified into surge protectors and USB storage devices, followed by stereo cables, iPad accessories, docks, wall adapters, wireless power banks, and much more. The company also launched the WeMo brand in 2012 to focus on smart home products. However, it wasn't very successful, and the company essentially closed it down in January 2026 by ending support for its app and cloud-based services that acted as the backend of various smart home products.
Belkin also purchased the networking gear company Linksys from Cisco in 2013, and it was later sold to Foxconn, like other Belkin subsidiaries. However, Linksys changed hands again, and by 2025, it was completely owned by Fortinet – a cybersecurity firm. Belkin also started Phyn, a water management technology brand, in partnership with Uponor in 2016; Uponor later sold its stake to Belkin in 2021. Phyn has also been sold off to a group of investors led by television personality Jonathan Scott. It also runs Future Venture, which is focused on robotics, spatial computing, and AI.
As of July 2026, Belkin sells power bricks, wireless chargers, docks, phone cases, screen protectors, audio gear via its SoundForm brand, USB cables, adapters, and other mobile and portable gaming console accessories.