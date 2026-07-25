Who Owns Dbrand, The Tech Accessory Brand?

If you've ever custom-wrapped a game console or bought some textured shielding for a smartphone, you've likely wondered who owns dbrand, a famously confrontational titan of the electronic accessory market. It's not a convoluted part-ownership situation; it's entirely independent. It's currently run by its original founder and current chief executive officer, Adam Ijaz. Since dbrand officially kicked off on November 11, 2011, the firm has continued to run its primary global operations out of its corporate headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. It stays outside the circle of venture capitalists while avoiding public shareholders to remain a direct-to-consumer outfit that handles its own designs, material manufacturing, and combative digital marketing on its own terms. It's always fun to see who's behind your favorite brands, especially technology firms like Anker and dbrand.

The lack of corporate bureaucracy allows the management team to deploy a chaotic online persona that would terrify a typical public board of directors. This is especially evident with dbrand's social media accounts openly taking on and giving back insults to consumers alongside crafting viral controversies to promote products. Because the organization remains a private entity under the control of its founder, it has the unique financial freedom to take risky choices without fear of market reprisal. We're looking at you, ugly-as-hell Apple Vision Pro cover.