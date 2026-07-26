How To Find Your Reviews On Google Maps

So, you just came across a quaint restaurant in the city you're visiting and wanted to see if it was worth trying out. Before going, you likely head over to Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok first to hear what others have to say about the establishment. But beyond social media, another quick and reliable way to check previous customers' experiences is through Google Maps reviews.

Reviews are easily one of the most helpful Google Maps features and among the biggest differences between Google Maps and Apple Maps. You see, unlike Apple Maps, which usually relies on reviews on third-party platforms, Google Maps lets users directly share their ratings and comments for the places they've visited. That means you get firsthand insights on businesses you haven't been to before.

You've probably already posted some reviews on Google Maps yourself — maybe for your favorite spa or your not-so-favorite beach resort. It's very easy to do: simply search for the place and go to the Review tab to leave a review. But once that's done, where exactly do all your reviews on Google Maps go? They're actually saved to your account, and you can readily access them again right from your Google Maps mobile app or via the website.