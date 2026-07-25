How To Preserve The Battery Health Of Your Favorite Retro Handhelds
You did it. You grabbed yourself a beautiful little retro handheld, and you've got it all set up and ready to play games. Oddly, I've always found that setting up these types of devices, organizing games and themes, and tinkering is one of the most intriguing parts of any new handheld. I adore customizing and modifying my Anbernic RG505 and Steam Deck. But whether you find that engaging or not, the maintenance, so to speak, doesn't stop there. Game and software updates, battery maintenance and proper screen and shell care are all a big part of keeping that beloved little device in tip-top shape. So is preserving the battery, one of the core components that makes it portable and handheld-friendly.
We've come a long way with handheld battery tech from the original Game Boy, which ran on regular AA batteries back in the day. Today's handhelds often come with a rechargeable battery that can last for hours at a time, sometimes more. But lithium batteries are known to degrade over extended use, holding less and less of a charge with each battery cycle. Charging and properly caring for that battery is going to go a long way towards preserving your handheld experience; the longer that battery lasts and the longer it holds a charge, the more you can play. In short, good care is the best medicine here.
How to care for your handheld's battery
The first thing to note is what type of battery your device uses. Most modern retro handhelds come with a rechargeable lithium-ion or lithium-polymer battery, the same type used in smartphones, tablets, and portable electronics. Lithium-based batteries are the most common, with nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal hydride generally used in basic electronics. For that reason, we're going to focus on lithium-based battery care.
The first time you receive your device, which may already be irrelevant if you've been using it, you want to charge the battery fully from whatever level it arrives at. It's a myth that you need to drain the battery. But you do need to charge it. From there, practicing healthy charging habits is important. Don't leave your console on the charger for long periods, especially overnight. Don't let the battery drain to zero, as much as possible. In fact, keep the battery charged between 20% and 80% if you can, or set a charge limit for the device through the software, if that's available. Charging your Android phone to 100% every time is hurting the battery, but the same applies to most electronics, handhelds included. Alternatively, letting your devices sit with a fully drained or dead battery is also damaging and can lead to swelling.
Also, be sure to charge only with the supplied cable or use a comparable option with the right voltage. If you're not planning to use the device for a while, keep the battery at least around 50%, or get it there (charge or discharge) before powering off; maybe keep it a little higher, around 60%, to compensate for the slow discharge it will experience.
You should also avoid extreme temperatures as much as possible
While you cannot control the weather, you can control what kind of environments you're exposing your retro handheld to. If you take it outside when it's extremely hot or extremely cold, that could be bad for battery health. Heat especially degrades lithium-based batteries faster because it puts added stress on the components. You should do what you can to reduce heat, which means keeping your device out of direct sunlight, not leaving it on a windowsill or warm surface, and keeping it out of a hot car. Don't stow it in your glovebox while you're at work; instead, bring it in with you and stow it in a bag or locker. Do the same for cold environments or frigid temperatures; avoid exposing your handheld.
You should also allow it to cool off after long or demanding play sessions, or in between charging. These practices aren't exactly ideal, true, as no one wants to bring along a handheld they can't play while it's cooling off, but that is one of the better ways to preserve the battery long-term, unfortunately.
During use, or anytime really, be sure to keep an eye out for warning signs your lithium-based battery might catch fire. Excessive heat, swelling, and funny odors are all potential symptoms of a failing battery. Catch the signs early enough, and you could save the console by disposing of the bad battery and swapping in a replacement.