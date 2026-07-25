How To Preserve The Battery Health Of Your Favorite Retro Handhelds

The first thing to note is what type of battery your device uses. Most modern retro handhelds come with a rechargeable lithium-ion or lithium-polymer battery, the same type used in smartphones, tablets, and portable electronics. Lithium-based batteries are the most common, with nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal hydride generally used in basic electronics. For that reason, we're going to focus on lithium-based battery care.

The first time you receive your device, which may already be irrelevant if you've been using it, you want to charge the battery fully from whatever level it arrives at. It's a myth that you need to drain the battery. But you do need to charge it. From there, practicing healthy charging habits is important. Don't leave your console on the charger for long periods, especially overnight. Don't let the battery drain to zero, as much as possible. In fact, keep the battery charged between 20% and 80% if you can, or set a charge limit for the device through the software, if that's available. Charging your Android phone to 100% every time is hurting the battery, but the same applies to most electronics, handhelds included. Alternatively, letting your devices sit with a fully drained or dead battery is also damaging and can lead to swelling.

Also, be sure to charge only with the supplied cable or use a comparable option with the right voltage. If you're not planning to use the device for a while, keep the battery at least around 50%, or get it there (charge or discharge) before powering off; maybe keep it a little higher, around 60%, to compensate for the slow discharge it will experience.