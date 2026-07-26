How The MacBook Pro Has Changed In The Last Five Years

In late 2021, Apple completely redesigned the MacBook Pro. It was the first major redesign in years, and just a year after the company bet on a new, house-made processor called the M1. With new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, more powerful variants of the first processor introduced in November 2020, the company bet on fixing the flaws of previous iterations by offering a new industrial design with enough space for thermal cooling, a better webcam, an old-new keyboard system, more ports, the return of MagSafe charging after it'd been discontinued, and a mini-LED display. These laptops remain hardware powerhouses, even as we approach their fifth anniversary. That said, if we were to buy a new MacBook Pro in 2026, what would it look like? Well, kind of the same as the 2021 model, but with a bigger focus on AI workloads, more powerful processors, and even one tweak or two on the display.

Even though Apple is expected to refresh the MacBook Pro in late 2026 or even early 2027 with an all-new design, an OLED display, and even touchscreen capabilities, one can say that the MacBook Pro has already changed a lot in recent years, despite maintaining the same chassis. In addition to Thunderbolt 5 support and a new darker color, here are some of the ways the MacBook Pro changed from 2021 to 2026, as we expect it to change a lot more soon.