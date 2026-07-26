Google Pixel 10 Vs. OnePlus 15: Which Phone Is Better For Battery Life?
The Google Pixel 10 and the OnePlus 15 are two popular high-end Android phones you can buy in the U.S. Both offer powerful processors, ample memory for seamless multitasking, and fast connectivity options. However, there is one thing that is significantly different between the two phones, at least on paper: the battery. While the OnePlus 15 comes with a massive 7,300 mAh battery, the Pixel 10 is limited to only a 4,970 mAh cell. This notable difference in battery capacity between the two phones suggests the OnePlus 15 is more likely to offer better battery life than the Pixel 10.
However, the real-world performance can often tell another story, thanks to software optimization, like in the case of various iPhone models. But is that the case with the OnePlus 15 and the Pixel 10? Unfortunately, not. In our OnePlus 15 review, we found that the phone easily lasts two days on a single charge. In comparison, we found the Google phone to be only good for a single day of usage in our Pixel 10 review.
Even in a head-to-head battery test done by our smartphone reviewer Christian de Looper on YouTube, the Pixel 10 battery gave up at around 17 hours and 15 minutes in a video playback test, whereas the OnePlus 15 battery went on for 34 hours and 38 minutes. Other experts have had similar results in their own testing.
OnePlus 15 pips not only Pixel 10 but all Android flagships
Several experts have tested and found that the OnePlus 15 is arguably the best performer in terms of battery among the current crop of Android phones available in the U.S. The phone outperformed the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and OnePlus 15R in ZDNet's testing. PhoneArena's measurements also showed the OnePlus 15 pipping every single current flagship, except for the Oppo Find X9 Pro, which has a 7,500mAh battery. Moreover, YouTube creator Custom Adventurist compared the OnePlus 15 with many popular models, and it outperformed every single one of them on the battery front.
Battery life isn't the only thing in favor of the OnePlus 15 here. It also supports faster wired and wireless charging. With a compatible charger, you can juice its battery at 80W, whereas the Pixel 10 is limited to 30W charging. Similarly, the OnePlus 15 supports 50W wireless charging, whereas the Pixel 10 tops out at 15W. This means not only will the OnePlus 15 outlast the Pixel 10 in terms of battery life, but it'll also charge significantly faster.
Finally, both phones come with a standard one-year limited warranty in the U.S., which includes the battery. You can also purchase a protection plan, called Pixel Care+ in the case of the Pixel 10, to extend the warranty coverage of your phone's battery. OnePlus, however, doesn't seem to be offering its own protection plan for the OnePlus 15 in the U.S. Moreover, it's important to remember that OnePlus has discontinued selling its phones in the U.S. market, and as a result, its after-sales service may be impacted.