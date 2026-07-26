Google Pixel 10 Vs. OnePlus 15: Which Phone Is Better For Battery Life?

The Google Pixel 10 and the OnePlus 15 are two popular high-end Android phones you can buy in the U.S. Both offer powerful processors, ample memory for seamless multitasking, and fast connectivity options. However, there is one thing that is significantly different between the two phones, at least on paper: the battery. While the OnePlus 15 comes with a massive 7,300 mAh battery, the Pixel 10 is limited to only a 4,970 mAh cell. This notable difference in battery capacity between the two phones suggests the OnePlus 15 is more likely to offer better battery life than the Pixel 10.

However, the real-world performance can often tell another story, thanks to software optimization, like in the case of various iPhone models. But is that the case with the OnePlus 15 and the Pixel 10? Unfortunately, not. In our OnePlus 15 review, we found that the phone easily lasts two days on a single charge. In comparison, we found the Google phone to be only good for a single day of usage in our Pixel 10 review.

Even in a head-to-head battery test done by our smartphone reviewer Christian de Looper on YouTube, the Pixel 10 battery gave up at around 17 hours and 15 minutes in a video playback test, whereas the OnePlus 15 battery went on for 34 hours and 38 minutes. Other experts have had similar results in their own testing.