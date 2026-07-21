Google's New Solar Farm Could Power Over 315,000 Homes — Here's How

Big tech companies and data centers have growing demands for electrical power. Deloitte estimates that, by 2035, AI data centers will need 30 times more power (for a total of about 123 gigawatts, or GW) than they need now. With such demands for electricity on the horizon, it's not surprising to see big tech companies going all-in on nuclear energy and other means of generating electricity with an emphasis on clean energy generation. Tech giant Google recently took a major step forward in this area, announcing its partnership with Cypress Creek Energy to create the largest solar farm in the United States.

The Steel River Energy Center's solar farm will be in northeast Arkansas in Mississippi County. Upon completion of the project in 2029, it will generate 2.5 GWdc (or gigawatts of direct current) and 2.9 GWh (or gigawatt hours) of battery storage, which is enough annual power for 315,000 Arkansas homes. By matching large amounts of battery storage and solar panel power generation, the Steel River solar farm will be able to produce electricity whenever it's needed, day or night.

Google has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of the Steel River Energy Center's initial power generation, which may be used for its proposed data centers in the state. Google is seeking regulatory approval for a $1 billion data center near Little Rock, Arkansas, that was announced in early 2025. In West Memphis, Arkansas, Google began building a $4 billion data center that it announced in 2025.