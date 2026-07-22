What Is The 'Soap Opera' Effect, And Where Did The Name Come From?

When you turn on motion smoothing (or motion interpolation), it helps correct blur that is apparent in high-definition content. It does this by analyzing the video frame by frame, then digitally filling in blanks between each frame with what it believes the frame should look like based on ones before and after it. This is to compensate if a movie or show is filmed at 24 or 30 frame-per-second (fps), for example, but your TV can handle 60-120 fps. It adds more detail, which is fantastic for sports and even video games. But for other video content, it results in motion that looks unnatural, camera shifts that feel off, and motion that's too fluid to have the same level of impact.

Consider that soap operas are typically filmed at higher frame rates than movies and other TV shows. Usually filmed at 30 or 60 fps versus 24 fps for traditional movies, your brain processes watching movies much differently. That motion blur adds to the experience, giving it expected but appreciated imperfections. When you smooth out this motion blur, the scenes look hyper-realistic, and it throws you off. It's entirely possible you might prefer it. But filmmakers and even actors like Tom Cruise, have urged viewers to turn the feature off and accept the cinematic experience as intended. Movies, after all, are supposed to feel like escapist entertainment, not like the real scenes of a documentary or the traditional look and feel of a salacious soap opera.