4 Android Phone Accessories That Are Built To Last

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Today's flagship Android phones are technological marvels, all packed with high-res cameras, huge batteries, and lightning-fast processors that would've blown your collective minds a mere decade ago. But despite their advancements in display glass and IP resistance, these phones are still fundamentally fragile pieces of glass and metal. While a phone case takes care of that, many folks don't think about the fact that this same vulnerability also extends to their phone's accessories.

These, too, need to be able to keep up with your daily adventures. So if you have an active lifestyle, work in demanding environments, or simply have a habit of dropping your gear on a daily basis, skip the flimsy garden-variety accessories and pick up some that can handle some adventure. Fortunately, a decent share of the smartphone accessory market is focusing on building gear with rugged durability in mind, which many prefer over cheap phone accessories not worth the money.

Some companies are opting to use stronger materials (like Kevlar) to create gear that'll withstand serious wear and tear for years, instead of the cheap stuff that breaks after a few months (or even weeks). These higher-quality, ruggedized accessories can handle drops onto rocks or into water without batting an eyelash. And although they'll cost a little more upfront than their delicate yet inexpensive counterparts, they'll last longer too.