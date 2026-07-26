4 Android Phone Accessories That Are Built To Last
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Today's flagship Android phones are technological marvels, all packed with high-res cameras, huge batteries, and lightning-fast processors that would've blown your collective minds a mere decade ago. But despite their advancements in display glass and IP resistance, these phones are still fundamentally fragile pieces of glass and metal. While a phone case takes care of that, many folks don't think about the fact that this same vulnerability also extends to their phone's accessories.
These, too, need to be able to keep up with your daily adventures. So if you have an active lifestyle, work in demanding environments, or simply have a habit of dropping your gear on a daily basis, skip the flimsy garden-variety accessories and pick up some that can handle some adventure. Fortunately, a decent share of the smartphone accessory market is focusing on building gear with rugged durability in mind, which many prefer over cheap phone accessories not worth the money.
Some companies are opting to use stronger materials (like Kevlar) to create gear that'll withstand serious wear and tear for years, instead of the cheap stuff that breaks after a few months (or even weeks). These higher-quality, ruggedized accessories can handle drops onto rocks or into water without batting an eyelash. And although they'll cost a little more upfront than their delicate yet inexpensive counterparts, they'll last longer too.
Nomad Kevlar USB-C Cable
It should come as no surprise that one of the most commonly damaged accessories for any smartphone user is its charging cable. The regular rubberized cords that tend to ship with phones are notorious for being fragile. They can split, fray, bend, and outright snap at connector ends after just a few months of being tugged or stuffed into backpacks. So if you want a charging cable that will last significantly longer, Nomad's Kevlar USB-C Cable is a great upgrade for anyone who tends to be tough on cables.
Nomad has completely over-engineered this cable for longevity and resilience, and that's a good thing. The exterior sports a double-braided Kevlar weave, which should make the cord all but impossible to stretch out or tear under normal circumstances. And the connector housings are built from an electroplated metal alloy for a little extra reinforcement for the ends to survive everyday bends and pressure.
The cable comes in multiple colors and length options, and supports 240W of power so you can easily fast-charge your Android. Although it commands a premium price compared to generic cables (ranging from $29 to $39, depending on the length), the Nomad cable quickly pays for itself by stopping the cord replacement cycle dead in its tracks. Having a durable charging cable is a necessary investment and a worthwhile upgrade for anyone needing their gear to endure rough daily handling.
Goal Zero Venture 75 Power Bank
A high-capacity portable charger is a must-have accessory for anyone who spends the majority of their day away from a wall outlet. Unfortunately, many power banks are pretty fragile; a single drop onto concrete can crack their casing or even potentially damage the internal lithium-ion battery cells. That's where the Goal Zero Venture 75 Power Bank steps in, however, as it's a heavy-duty external battery the manufacturer says is "ideal for outdoor recreation, travel, and emergency use."
Goal Zero's bank has a grippy rubber exterior, so you don't have to worry about it slipping out of your hand or bag and getting damaged. Its IP67 rating means it's completely dustproof and can withstand being temporarily immersed in water. As for performance, it doesn't sacrifice speed for durability. It has a 19,200mAh capacity and a 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, allowing you to quickly recharge your Android phone whenever you need a boost (and it can even jump your car's battery).
It's also got some nice extras, like an integrated 50-lumen flashlight, a USB-A port, a USB-C to USB-C 10-inch cable, and it can connect to the brand's solar panels for recharging when you're truly in the middle of nowhere. Between its solid design, hefty capacity, and myriad extras, the Goal Zero offers up some peace of mind that your backup power source will actually survive the trip and be ready to perform when you desperately need a charge.
Rokform Windshield Suction Mount
The Rokform Windshield Suction Mount combines heavy-duty suction with a clever mechanical twist-lock system that'll keep your Android perfectly stable and secure, no matter how bumpy your roads are. One of the best things about this durable polycarbonate mount is that it makes it easy to set your phone up at the perfect angle; it offers up to 210 degrees of tilt and 360 degrees of rotation, so you can set up a perfect, vibration-free viewing angle that works even in the most punishing driving conditions.
Altogether, this gives you set-it-and-forget-it flexibility and an assurance that you'll always easily be able to see your GPS map or answer an incoming phone call. The secret to its unrelenting grip is the company's patented RokLock twist-and-lock mounting system; this mount literally mechanically locks your phone into place. The caveat is that the lock feature only works with a compatible Rokform phone case or case adapter (for those who can't give up the MagSafe gadget life), increasing the cost of your overall initial purchase: Rokform's mount is $40, its cases range from $40 up to $70, and its adapter is $30.
But this higher price doesn't have to be a dealbreaker. Same as with the Nomad cord, they're pricier upfront, but they work consistently well, and you won't have to keep replacing one cheap alternative after the other. Rokform's cases are built to be incredibly tough, passing military drop-test standards and offering a textured grip. Despite the fussy pricing, Rokform windshield mount and phone case setups work together to keep your phone snugly in place, even when you're off-roading.
Spigen AquaShield Floating Waterproof Pouch
Impacts and drops are far from the only lurking threats to smartphones. Water can just as easily cause destruction, damaging charging ports, speakers, and more. While newer Android phones all sport at least an IP67 rating, keeping your phone submerged underwater for a long time, especially in saltwater, can still cause substantial damage to your most important gadget. So, for outdoor adventurers, beachgoers, anyone working in the elements, or even those lounging poolside with rowdy kids, the Spigen AquaShield Floating Pouch is a handy bit of defense to have.
This lightweight yet heavy-duty accessory is made from PVC and has air-filled edges that let the case float and not sink. That's perfect if you're planning on tubing down a river or splashing in your neighborhood pool. It comes in multiple colorways, and fits phones with displays measuring up to 6.9 inches. The case lets you easily slide your phone in and out when you want, and then locks securely shut via a clip system.
There's even an included strap for portability whether you're in the water or just walking around. At just $20, Spigen's floating pouch is one of those budget-friendly Android accessories that are overlooked, but can effectively help your phone survive watery hazards and fun weekend adventures alike.