5 Of The Most Common Nintendo Wii Problems And Fixes

Turning back time and plugging in older consoles is a great way to prevent your hardware from going to a landfill, discover or re-experience titles that never quite made it to modern machines, or save a little money while still engaging in your hobbies (depending on the system). In comparison to some other older consoles like the GameCube, the Nintendo Wii provides a relatively more affordable option for indulging in a little retro gaming — even though you may have to sift through a lot of shovelware.

Whether you've just dug your old Wii out of the back of your closet, or picked up a steal from a garage sale, there's a good chance that old console won't be in as good shape as it was two decades ago. Like any piece of older technology, the Wii isn't immune to the passage of time, and can face all kinds of different breakdowns and faults. Some common problems you might run into on your trip down memory lane include faulty disc drives, problems with the power supply, and connectivity issues, just to name a few.

Thankfully, most of these problems aren't all that hard to fix. Some might require a trip to a games hardware professional, but others can be amended at home with a little know-how. In other cases, you might even be able to get away with picking up the right adapter. There are also a few steps you can take to try resetting various problematic parts of your Wii to see if that helps before turning to replacement parts or repair shops.