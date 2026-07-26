Your TCL TV Can Control Your Smart Home — Here's How

If you own a TCL Google TV, there's a feature you may have been sleeping on: using it to control your smart home. TCL offers a range of smart TVs that come with Google TV — Google's personalized user experience powered by the Android TV operating system — built in, giving users access to Google TV features like Gemini AI, Google Photos screensavers, and personalized recommendations across numerous streaming services.

But your TCL Google TV can also be used as a sort of control center for smart home devices you've connected to Google Home. Through your smart TV's Home Panel feature, you can control and monitor Google Home-compatible smart devices such as vacuums, lights, thermostats, speakers, plugs, TVs, locks, and cameras, turning them on and off and adjusting their settings without having to leave your couch — or even the app you're currently using.

However, before you can use your TCL Google TV to control your smart home, you need to set up the feature. Below, we break down how to set up Home Panel on your TCL TV, how to use it to control and monitor your devices, and which devices are compatible.