These 2 Internet Service Providers Get Consumer Reports' Top Scores

There are many things to consider when deciding on what internet service to choose, but price and speed are among the top two. You want to make sure your internet is fast enough to binge-watch your favorite shows and stream video games all while sitting at a comfortable price point. If you want to choose some of the best internet service providers (ISPs), here are the top two options according to Consumer Reports.

You might expect to see some of the more popular internet brands such as Xfinity, Cox, and AT&T atop this list, but CR says they aren't nearly as good as the top two. Based on a 2025 survey of more than 73,000 people who were surveyed to discover what they liked and disliked about their internet providers, CR's list of Best and Worst Home Internet Providers determined that Greenlight Networks, was the top-rated ISP among customers, with second place going to EPB, or the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga. Both companies received the highest ratings due to speed, reliability, and value. Alongside how fast the service was, additional questions involved technical support and customer service. Both of which are factors that anyone who has ever had internet trouble will understand.

Greenlight Networks and EPB were among nearly 60 ISPs included in the survey. Among the dozens of ISPs available, ranking major internet providers worst to best is challenging, but CR's survey and rankings show how both companies took the top spots and how they compare to the competition.