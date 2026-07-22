These 2 Internet Service Providers Get Consumer Reports' Top Scores
There are many things to consider when deciding on what internet service to choose, but price and speed are among the top two. You want to make sure your internet is fast enough to binge-watch your favorite shows and stream video games all while sitting at a comfortable price point. If you want to choose some of the best internet service providers (ISPs), here are the top two options according to Consumer Reports.
You might expect to see some of the more popular internet brands such as Xfinity, Cox, and AT&T atop this list, but CR says they aren't nearly as good as the top two. Based on a 2025 survey of more than 73,000 people who were surveyed to discover what they liked and disliked about their internet providers, CR's list of Best and Worst Home Internet Providers determined that Greenlight Networks, was the top-rated ISP among customers, with second place going to EPB, or the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga. Both companies received the highest ratings due to speed, reliability, and value. Alongside how fast the service was, additional questions involved technical support and customer service. Both of which are factors that anyone who has ever had internet trouble will understand.
Greenlight Networks and EPB were among nearly 60 ISPs included in the survey. Among the dozens of ISPs available, ranking major internet providers worst to best is challenging, but CR's survey and rankings show how both companies took the top spots and how they compare to the competition.
All about Greenlight Networks
At the top of Consumer Reports' best home internet provider list is New York-based Greenlight Networks. The company was founded in 2011, and it serves more than 225,000 homes and thousands of small businesses throughout Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and the Hudson Valley. It offers high-speed internet with speeds up to eight gigabits per second.
Consumer Reports placed it at the top spot due to its high ratings across the board for its reliable and stable internet, quick upload and download speeds, and cost. Owners, like those on Reddit, who have Greenlight Networks internet say the plan they have costs around $85 a month. Others say their price is lower at around $70 per month.
Greenlight Networks also scored high for its customer service and technical support, both of which Reddit users agree with. Users say support was quick to respond to questions about installation and more and got back to them within 24 hours with a reliable answer. Another post says the customer service is amazing, and they even showed up the same day to replace hardware without charging. On Greenlight's Facebook, 240 reviews rate the service as 60% recommended. It even offers fiber internet service and makes sure to note the hidden perks of upgrading to fiber internet.
All about EPB
Another ISP that offers fiber internet and one that is second on Consumer Report's list for best and worst internet providers, is EPB. Launching its EPB Fiber Optics service in 2009, the Chattanooga, Tennessee utility company quickly grew to become one of the fastest internet providers in the country. Not surprising for a city nicknamed "Gig City."
Consumer Reports gives EPB high marks for basically everything including fast internet speed, reliable service, quality customer support, and great value. Its lowest plan, the Basic Internet option, comes with 300 Mbps for $57.99 a month, making it a lower-budgeted choice for simplistic operations such as browsing the internet, checking emails, and streaming all on fiber internet — which does matter what router you have.
EPB's Facebook is rated even higher with nearly 700 reviews at a 76% recommendation for the company. Comments say customers have been with them for multiple years and the service is great, while others say the technical support is fast and responsive. Still, there are a few that say they can be slow with service, but that may be more on the electrical side as it is a utility company.