The Simple Way To Reduce OLED Screen Glare

OLED TVs have long been lauded for their inky blacks, impressive contrast, and rich colors, but the glossy screens on most of these televisions can also pick up distracting reflections from nearby light sources. If you're watching a brightly lit scene, you probably won't notice a thing. But if your watch party is going down at night or in a dark room, then that lamp behind you, or a light-filled window, might look like part of the image on the screen. It's one of the annoying downsides of OLED TVs, so what can you do about it?

You have two main choices. First, you could buy an OLED TV that includes glare-reduction technology (more on that later). Or second, you can simply review your TV setup and change it for a better viewing experience. If you live in a small apartment, your options might be somewhat limited, as there will likely be only one or two rooms where you can put the set. Whichever room your TV lands in, though, you can take a look around and consider the best spot to minimize reflections.

For starters, place the TV so that any windows are behind it rather than facing the screen. If your room design makes that impossible, then light-blocking curtains or a thick blind offer another way to eliminate those pesky reflections. Additionally, if you have a bright lamp facing the TV, switch it off, or add a darker shade or one that diffuses the light. You could also simply find a new spot for the light. If you live in a larger place with more rooms, you can both pick the best room for reducing glare and then also apply the in-room tips we just covered.