The Simple Way To Reduce OLED Screen Glare
OLED TVs have long been lauded for their inky blacks, impressive contrast, and rich colors, but the glossy screens on most of these televisions can also pick up distracting reflections from nearby light sources. If you're watching a brightly lit scene, you probably won't notice a thing. But if your watch party is going down at night or in a dark room, then that lamp behind you, or a light-filled window, might look like part of the image on the screen. It's one of the annoying downsides of OLED TVs, so what can you do about it?
You have two main choices. First, you could buy an OLED TV that includes glare-reduction technology (more on that later). Or second, you can simply review your TV setup and change it for a better viewing experience. If you live in a small apartment, your options might be somewhat limited, as there will likely be only one or two rooms where you can put the set. Whichever room your TV lands in, though, you can take a look around and consider the best spot to minimize reflections.
For starters, place the TV so that any windows are behind it rather than facing the screen. If your room design makes that impossible, then light-blocking curtains or a thick blind offer another way to eliminate those pesky reflections. Additionally, if you have a bright lamp facing the TV, switch it off, or add a darker shade or one that diffuses the light. You could also simply find a new spot for the light. If you live in a larger place with more rooms, you can both pick the best room for reducing glare and then also apply the in-room tips we just covered.
Some OLED TVs come with a coating to reduce glare
The above advice is good for anyone who already has an OLED TV, and chances are you may have already deployed some of the suggested ideas to reduce glare on your TV screen. If you're currently looking to buy a new OLED TV, those tips might also prove useful when you're thinking about how and where to set it up. But you do have another option: buy an OLED TV with an anti-glare coating.
Samsung is currently the most prominent brand offering what it describes as glare-free OLED TVs, starting with the S95D in 2024 that worked to reduce reflections while preserving black levels and shadow detail in bright rooms. Then, in 2025, the Korean tech giant launched the S95F with an improved coating, and it followed up in 2026 with the S95H. In each case, the displays use an embossed surface with a special coating that scatters light in multiple directions. So while you might see a kind of softened glow on the TV screen, it won't be anywhere near as distracting as a mirror-like reflection of a window or other light source.
If you're able to get yourself one of Samsung's latest anti-glare OLEDs, or something similar, then any lingering glow will be easier to manage, and when paired with careful placement and lighting, you'll be about as close as you can get to eliminating disruptive reflections. Of course, OLEDs aren't the only choice when it comes to TVs, and there is a smart argument to be made that opting for a different kind of panel is a smarter move for some consumers.