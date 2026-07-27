The Nintendo Wii U Holds A Strange Guinness World Record

The Wii U actually holds the Guinness World Record for the heaviest "standard game console controller." The criteria appears to be controllers that were bundled with the console, so arcade sticks and other peripherals aren't being considered. When the Wii U launched, its major feature was its GamePad. This tablet-controller hybrid would allow for dual-screen gaming similar to the DS or 3DS, as well as a dedicated screen for non-TV play. However, there's better uses for your old Wii U now.

The Wii U Game Pad comes in at a whopping 1.1 pounds, or 500 grams. With a screen, the wireless tech and controller all onboard, it's easy to get up there. For comparison, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers came in at 0.6 and 0.5 pounds, respectively. Prior to this, Microsoft's first controller for the original Xbox, dubbed "The Duke," was the previous heaviest at 0.9 pounds.

Since entering the record, no standard game controller has come close. Nintendo moved to its far lighter Joy-Cons for the Switch and Switch 2, while the DualSense on the PS5 only gained 0.1 of a pound. As controllers have — for the most part — been solved, including in terms of accessibility, it's unlikely that something as heavy as the Wii U's Game Pad will come around again.