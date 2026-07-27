A 360-Degree Camera For Your Car Might Be More Useful Than You Think
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Car manufacturers often outfit new cars with a 360-degree camera system. Using sensors and lenses positioned around the car, usually under the mirrors, up front, and out back, the cameras use wide-angled lenses to stitch together a 360-degree view, including an overhead bird's-eye view effect. Toyota places a 3D model of the car in the center of the image, helping with parking in tight situations. This can get as fancy as Porsche's "3D Surround View Display," which indicates where a wheel needs to be.
Turns out, you can retrofit a 360-degree camera system to your own car if it's not already equipped. There are plenty of aftermarket systems, and fitting one has benefits beyond parking assistance in a tight space. It certainly qualifies as a cool car gadget for upgrading your driving experience, and as these cameras are typically always on, they double as additional-view dashcams that cover angles from all sides. Going through the effort to fit a camera setup like this — or any dashcam worth your money — can have the added benefit of encouraging safer driving, as an always-on camera makes it easier to find who was at the center of any problems.
Be prepared to do some wiring
When it comes to installing a 360-degree camera system, be prepared for a bit of wiring work. Some options require a specific head unit, that may only support Android Auto, not Android Automotive OS. Look to online tutorials, like those provided by ShortWithTech, that provide useful details on what to expect from an aftermarket 360 camera system. For systems that come with head units matching the manufacturer setup, Sinosmart provides plenty of options that are generally highly rated.
If you want to keep the camera separate from the head unit, brands like RVS provide 360 bird's-eye systems with four cameras that display on a dedicated monitor, and include recording capability. This can be pricey, and in either case, you won't be getting around the need for running wire, and almost every aftermarket solution requires removing panels. If you're completely new to this, it might be best to hire a professional for installation. Tutorials online can be impressively detailed, and manufacturer manuals tend to be fairly easy to follow, but don't underestimate the complexity involved in retrofitting a 360 camera system to your car.