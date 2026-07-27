A 360-Degree Camera For Your Car Might Be More Useful Than You Think

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Car manufacturers often outfit new cars with a 360-degree camera system. Using sensors and lenses positioned around the car, usually under the mirrors, up front, and out back, the cameras use wide-angled lenses to stitch together a 360-degree view, including an overhead bird's-eye view effect. Toyota places a 3D model of the car in the center of the image, helping with parking in tight situations. This can get as fancy as Porsche's "3D Surround View Display," which indicates where a wheel needs to be.

Turns out, you can retrofit a 360-degree camera system to your own car if it's not already equipped. There are plenty of aftermarket systems, and fitting one has benefits beyond parking assistance in a tight space. It certainly qualifies as a cool car gadget for upgrading your driving experience, and as these cameras are typically always on, they double as additional-view dashcams that cover angles from all sides. Going through the effort to fit a camera setup like this — or any dashcam worth your money — can have the added benefit of encouraging safer driving, as an always-on camera makes it easier to find who was at the center of any problems.