Cloud Storage Isn't Really 'Unlimited' - Here's Why

Given its prevalence in modern life, it'd be easy and fair to assume that the cloud is an unlimited means of storing data for easy access. Of course, nothing in this life is truly unlimited, and cloud storage is no exception. Rather than being literally unlimited, it may be more accurate to say that cloud storage is "realistically" unlimited, as it has enough capacity to store a typical amount of data from the average user, specifically in a frequent-use scenario.

Cloud storage doesn't work like you might think, it's not some magical, ephemeral space where data can be stored endlessly. Instead, it's made up of massive quantities of real, physical servers, constantly keeping your data in a readily-accessible state. It may not be that hard to get up to several terabytes of storage on a tiny drive, but when millions of users around the world are storing and retrieving files simultaneously, even hundreds of terabytes isn't enough. This is why, while cloud storage services do offer plans with large quantities of space, they aren't truly unlimited, and why older storage formats like disc-based hard drives are still used to store data long-term.