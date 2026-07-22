Becoming A NASA Astronaut Is Over 30 Times More Exclusive Than Getting Into Harvard - Here's Why

During NASA's last astronaut intake selection process in 2024, more than 8,000 people applied to be astronauts. Out of that group, only 10 were selected. If you compare that to Harvard's admissions statistics from the class of 2029, there were 47,893 applicants, and 2,003 students were admitted. Even though Harvard sees more applicants, the extremely small number of selected astronauts makes the NASA astronaut office a very exclusive place to be, with astronaut applicants being over 30 times less likely to be selected than Harvard applicants.

Getting into Harvard is challenging enough. Harvard's admissions committee not only looks at pure educational performance at high school level, but has to consider other factors such as community involvement, leadership, and extracurricular activities. NASA, on the other hand has to be a lot more careful with their screening process. Any typical NASA mission is a hazardous thing to do, and life-and-death decisions happen often. Astronauts have to place an unusually high level of trust in each other, which means that astronaut applicants not only have to be the best at what they do, but have to excel while working as part of a team.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain wrote in a 2020 NASA blog post that astronaut applicants have to "be adaptable, trustworthy, tenacious, and detail oriented." NASA looks for candidates who have proven credentials and who are already excelling in their respective fields. "You may be at the top of your field, or you may have just gotten another dream job that you love. You are contributing, you are trusted, and you know what you are doing. "