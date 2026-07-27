China's Reusable Rocket Breakthrough Might Give SpaceX Some Serious Competition

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has become only the third spaceflight entity in history to land a full-scale rocket booster on a recovery ship, accelerating China's race to match U.S. space technology. The Long March 10B made its maiden flight on July 10, launching from Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center in the Hainan Province of China, landing back on a specially designed barge off the coast. This successful maiden flight confirms that China is moving closer to matching U.S. spaceflight capability, with the Tiangong space station also seeing regular crew rotations and serious science experimentation.

This successful recovery of the Long March 10B is particularly significant, as CASC now becomes the first spaceflight entity to recover a booster using a barge on the very first attempt, which could indicate that China is operating on an accelerated development curve. The Long March 10B also launched a satellite into orbit as part of the maiden flight.

The Long March 10B is a 16.4-foot diameter rocket booster, based on the Long March 10A. This liquid-fueled rocket is powered by seven oxygen–kerosene engines, and is capable of delivering a reusable payload capacity of 17 tons to low-Earth orbit. This is less than SpaceX's Falcon 9, which can deliver about 25 tons to low-Earth orbit; however since this rocket is in its early stages of development, CASC is likely going to be able to increase that capacity over time.