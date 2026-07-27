How To Get The Best Charging Speed On Your Android Phone

Everyone wants their Android phone to charge as quickly as possible, whether just for its own sake or because you've got places to be and don't have all day to leave it plugged in. It's one thing if your phone battery is charging slower than usual, but even if there's nothing actually wrong and the device is charging just fine, it's not unreasonable to want a little more pep in its proverbial step. While we're still a ways off from instant charging, there are ways to help your Android to pick up the pace, including using optimal cables and leaving it unused while charging.

There are a lot of different ways to charge an Android phone, from wireless pads to plugging into your PC. But if you just plug your phone in anywhere with a random charging cable, it won't draw the maximum amount of energy in the fastest possible manner. Plugging directly into a wall outlet with the proper charger, as well as refraining from using your phone and its various features while doing so, will help put all the focus on juicing up faster.