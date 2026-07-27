This App Converts Your Apple Watch Into A Whoop Band

There's a lot to like about a Whoop band, especially if you're the sort of user that really enjoys data and diving deep into metrics (though there are some key things to know before buying one, as well). Whoop's focus is less on step counts or notifications and more on performance and readiness, which is why it's popular with serious athletes. That said, it lacks certain bells and whistles that a lot of wearable users have been spoiled with for years now, mostly notably a screen for outputting and tracking all that handy data it's accumulating.

By default, there are several things a Whoop band can do that an Apple Watch can't, but an app called Bevel offers a best-of-both-worlds solution by mimicking a lot of the features available in a Whoop band for Apple Watch owners. This means you get all the usability and functionality of the Apple ecosystem but all the data and analytics of a Whoop-like. In fact, Bevel earns its place as one of the best Whoop alternatives by going a step further, allowing you to add in data from other sources, like medical records and nutrition, that even the default Whoop experience doesn't offer.

Bevel is a smartphone app that pairs with your Apple Watch to monitor data gathered by the wearable (or that you input manually). There's a free version that gives you access to most of the core health tracking and visualizations, but for the full experience you'll need to upgrade to Bevel Pro, a subscription tier that adds an AI coach and the ability to upload blood tests and health documents, among other options.