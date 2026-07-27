This App Converts Your Apple Watch Into A Whoop Band
There's a lot to like about a Whoop band, especially if you're the sort of user that really enjoys data and diving deep into metrics (though there are some key things to know before buying one, as well). Whoop's focus is less on step counts or notifications and more on performance and readiness, which is why it's popular with serious athletes. That said, it lacks certain bells and whistles that a lot of wearable users have been spoiled with for years now, mostly notably a screen for outputting and tracking all that handy data it's accumulating.
By default, there are several things a Whoop band can do that an Apple Watch can't, but an app called Bevel offers a best-of-both-worlds solution by mimicking a lot of the features available in a Whoop band for Apple Watch owners. This means you get all the usability and functionality of the Apple ecosystem but all the data and analytics of a Whoop-like. In fact, Bevel earns its place as one of the best Whoop alternatives by going a step further, allowing you to add in data from other sources, like medical records and nutrition, that even the default Whoop experience doesn't offer.
Bevel is a smartphone app that pairs with your Apple Watch to monitor data gathered by the wearable (or that you input manually). There's a free version that gives you access to most of the core health tracking and visualizations, but for the full experience you'll need to upgrade to Bevel Pro, a subscription tier that adds an AI coach and the ability to upload blood tests and health documents, among other options.
How Bevel works
Bevel provides you with a daily recovery score, which is a summary of how ready your body is for physical activity. It tracks resting heart rate and recent strain to give you a snapshot of how rested your body is. There's also sleep tracking, which monitors stages and interruptions, and gives you the option to set an alarm to wake you at the optimal time of your cycle.
Nutrition tracking lets you input your diet and analyzes micronutrient and macronutrient intake, and Bevel can even provide a rough calculation of your biological age based on a broad analysis of the data it's collected. It's a comprehensive health-tracking app that integrates seamlessly with an Apple Watch, though there are a number of similar alternatives if it doesn't suit your needs.
Neura is a good choice if your focus is on reactivity and a constantly evolving approach to your health. The app can feed you specific plans and guidance on how to approach your wellness journey. Another good choice is Athlytic if you're primarily looking for a tool to help with training and fitness. It offers an extensive suite of options for tracking your workouts and recovery in real time and is a handy companion if your goal is to stay in an optimal, targeted exertion window.