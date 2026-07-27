How To Tailor Google Maps' Route Suggestions To Your Needs

Google Maps is excellent at finding a route quickly, but, among some other common problems, its default suggestions may not always be the ones you actually want. Maybe you're looking to avoid toll roads, skip highways, work around a ferry crossing, or build a trip with several stops along the way. The good news is that Google Maps gives you a handful of simple controls (as well as a bunch of hidden features) that can make its directions fit your routine much better. Once you know where those options live, you can push the app closer to the kind of navigation experience you need.

The easiest place to start is in the directions screen. After entering your starting point and destination, look for route options such as avoiding highways, tolls, or ferries, then compare the alternatives before you begin navigation. On desktop, Google Maps also lets you drag the route line to reshape the path manually, which is useful when you know a preferred road or want to bypass a bad stretch of traffic. If your trip includes multiple errands, add stops to the route so Maps recalculates around your real-world plan instead of a simple point-to-point trip.