5 Common Problems With Google Maps (And How To Fix Them)

Even if I am an iPhone user, Google Maps is still my go-to app whenever I need directions. Naturally, some may argue over whether or not Apple Maps is better, but I personally prefer Google Maps for its live traffic options and frequent app updates. Convenient as Maps can be, it's not always a perfect app, and some of the problems I've had seem to be things others experience as well. With that in mind, let's take a look at some common Google Maps issues and what can be done about them.

From ensuring a cleaner experience while using the app to exploring options for dealing with some of the more dubious ad experiences the app provides, users should be aware that there are ways to fix some of the more dreadful parts of Google Maps. Some solutions can simply involve changing a setting, but there are also instances where relying on additional resources or even an entirely different app may be the way to go.

Like knowing about some of the hidden Google Maps features that can enhance a trip, solving any of the problems below is likely to provide you with a better overall experience when using the navigational app. Additionally, remember that Google Maps is something you should definitely keep up to date, so remember to check for updates periodically in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Who knows, the next update may even eliminate one of these problems.